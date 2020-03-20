Berry, Charles R. 83, husband of Donna L. (Rissel) Berry, of East Earl. March 15, 2020. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Boll, Lois B. 89, formerly of Lititz. March 18, 2020. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-626-2464
Devonshire, George Edward, Sr. 71, husband of Diane E. Devonshire (Walter), of Lancaster. March 18, 2020. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Freeman, Victoria J. 73, wife of Jack Freeman, of Reinholds. Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-336-6531
Getz, Weber Ruth W. 93, a resident of Fairmount Homes. March 17, 2020. Eckenroth Home for Funerals, 717-445-5122
Hess, Barbara Ann Wife of Jack H. Hess, of Peach Bottom. March 18, 2020. Reynolds Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-786-3272
Horne, Lawrence E. 64, husband of Julia A. Fry Horne, of Lititz. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-626-2464
Johnson, James R. 75, of Mountville. March 17, 2020. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
LeFevre, Sara Hannah 86, formerly of Georgetown. March 18, 2020. Dewald Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-786-3530
Martin, Jackie L. 55, wife of Dale L. Martin, of Ephrata. March 18, 2020. Gravenor Home for Funerals, Inc., 717-733-6181
McKillips, Pauline P. 79, of New Holland. March 10, 2020. Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 610-593-5967
Quigley, Billie J. 80, of Lancaster, March 18, 2020. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Quinonez - Walker, Luz Delia 74, of Lancaster. March 16, 2020. Melanie B. Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services, 717-393-1776
Robb, Jean Elizabeth 91, of Quarryville. March 17, 2020. Dewald Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-786-3530
Sanchez, Claudio 83, of Lancaster. March 19, 2020. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Scott, Albert E. Sr. 86, husband of Joan M. Scott, of Lancaster. March 18, 2020. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Walker, William David 83, husband of Ellen M. (Matthews) Walker, of Myerstown. Grose, A Huie Family Funeral Home, 717-866-4233