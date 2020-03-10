Carney, Randolph 65, husband of Pamela (Ware) Carney, of Lancaster. March 6, 2020. Cremation Society of Pennsylvania, 800-720-8221
Cunningham, James Sherwood, Jr. Of Lancaster. March 7, 2020. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Davis, James S. Jr. 63, of Kinzers. March 9, 2020. Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 610-593-5967
Fletcher, Thomas H. 88, of Marietta. March 4, 2020. Smedley-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-426-3614
Freitag, Michael D. 72, husband of Lois M. (Kump), of Ephrata. March 8, 2020. Gravenor Home for Funerals, Inc., 717-733-6181
Hostetler, Joseph B. 96, husband of Dorothy S. Hostetler, formerly of Elizabethtown. March 6, 2020. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-5441
Martin, Lynn M. 64, of New Providence. March 6, 2020. Reynolds Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-786-3272
Miller, Thomas E. 78, husband of Judith Ann (Hurst) Miller, of Mount Joy. March 8, 2020. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Moyer, David Eugene 50, husband of Colleen (Berger) Moyer, of West Lawn. March 6, 2020. Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc., 610-374-5440
Newswanger, Stella M. 89. March 7, 2020. Bachman Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-687-7644
Nissley, Esther R. 97, of Washington Boro. March 8, 2020, Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-684-6633
Reighard, Donald, Jr. 70, husband of Doris J. (Peters) Reighard. March 6, 2020. Boyer Funeral Home, Inc., 717-367-1380
Stoltzfus, Amos S. 6 months, son of Christ E. and Katie F. Stoltzfus Stoltzfus, of 582 Oxford Road, Lincoln University. March 9, 2020. Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 610-593-5967
Torres, Robert 55, husband of Lillian (Sierra) Torres, formerly of Lancaster. March 7, 2020. Parthemore Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc. 717-774-7721