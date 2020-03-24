Culver, Joseph Clark 72, husband of Ellen Culver, of Lancaster. March 20, 2020. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

Fishel, Debbie N. 72, of Quarryville. March 22, 2020. Dewald Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc., 717-786-3530

Keith, Linda Lou 75, of Manheim. March 20, 2020. Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-336-6531

Kirsch, Diane E. 76, of Lancaster. March 21, 2020. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300

Kreider, Gerald L. 76, of Quarryville. March 22, 2020. Reynolds Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-786-3272

Leayman, Donald C. 92, husband of Joanne L. Neff Leayman, of Lancaster. March 20, 2020. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

Lind, Rhoda H. 100, of Lititz. March 22, 2020. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472

McFalls, John H., Jr. 77, of Holtwood. March 21, 2020. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300

Montgomery, Dale 88, husband of Maxine Montgomery, of Drumore. March 21, 2020. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283

Moore, Larry B. 79, formerly of Honey Brook. March 22, 2020. The Labs Funeral Home, Inc., 610-273-3914

Musser, Ada Alverta 90, wife of Harvey S. Musser, of Stevens. March 23, 2020. Good Sipler Funeral Home & Cremation Centre, Inc., 717-336-4909

Noonan, Thomas George 81, of Crystal Springs Hardyston, NJ, husband of Patricia Noonan. March 12, 2020.

Raihl, Earl T. Jr. 68, of West Hempfield Township. March 19, 2020. ­Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-285-4513

Sanchez, William S. 68, of Lancaster. March 20, 2020. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-393-9661

Seiverling, Lowell V. 84, husband of Annabelle (Krall), of Schaefferstown. March 22, 2020. Clauser Funeral Home, Inc., 717-949-6588

Trone, Jacquelyn Lee 78, wife of Thomas D. White II. March 20, 2020. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283

Weaver, Laura G. 86, of Myerstown. March 22, 2020. Clauser Funeral Home, Inc., 717-949-6588

