Culver, Joseph Clark 72, husband of Ellen Culver, of Lancaster. March 20, 2020. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Fishel, Debbie N. 72, of Quarryville. March 22, 2020. Dewald Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc., 717-786-3530
Keith, Linda Lou 75, of Manheim. March 20, 2020. Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-336-6531
Kirsch, Diane E. 76, of Lancaster. March 21, 2020. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Kreider, Gerald L. 76, of Quarryville. March 22, 2020. Reynolds Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-786-3272
Leayman, Donald C. 92, husband of Joanne L. Neff Leayman, of Lancaster. March 20, 2020. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Lind, Rhoda H. 100, of Lititz. March 22, 2020. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472
McFalls, John H., Jr. 77, of Holtwood. March 21, 2020. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Montgomery, Dale 88, husband of Maxine Montgomery, of Drumore. March 21, 2020. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283
Moore, Larry B. 79, formerly of Honey Brook. March 22, 2020. The Labs Funeral Home, Inc., 610-273-3914
Musser, Ada Alverta 90, wife of Harvey S. Musser, of Stevens. March 23, 2020. Good Sipler Funeral Home & Cremation Centre, Inc., 717-336-4909
Noonan, Thomas George 81, of Crystal Springs Hardyston, NJ, husband of Patricia Noonan. March 12, 2020.
Raihl, Earl T. Jr. 68, of West Hempfield Township. March 19, 2020. Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-285-4513
Sanchez, William S. 68, of Lancaster. March 20, 2020. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-393-9661
Seiverling, Lowell V. 84, husband of Annabelle (Krall), of Schaefferstown. March 22, 2020. Clauser Funeral Home, Inc., 717-949-6588
Trone, Jacquelyn Lee 78, wife of Thomas D. White II. March 20, 2020. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283
Weaver, Laura G. 86, of Myerstown. March 22, 2020. Clauser Funeral Home, Inc., 717-949-6588