Blank, Barbara S. 87, of 105 Windy Top Road, Christiana. March 3, 2020. Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 610-593-5967
Burkholder, Fay Lisa 47, wife of Nevin M. Burkholder, of Denver. March 1, 2020. Clauser Funeral Home, Inc., 717-949-6588
Curp, Karen Schneebeli 64, wife of Kenneth A. Curp, of CA. February 28, 2020. Pierce Brothers Crestlawn Mortuary, 951-689-1441
Dorcena, Marie Elvire 79, of Lancaster. February 23, 2020. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Flack, Lynetta S. 61, wife of James A. Flack, of Lancaster. March 2, 2020. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-393-9661
Hazeltine-Wolfe, Marjorie Greene 96, of Willow Valley. February 29, 2020. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097
Irwin, Etta Lois Hess 89, formerly of Lancaster. February 29, 2020. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097
Labarriere, Sabine 40, wife of Paulin Labarriere, of Lancaster. February 23, 2020. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Lefler, Grace E. 86, wife of Richard Lefler, of Columbia. March 1, 2020. Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., 717-684-2370
McCracken, Shawn 38, of New Holland. March 2, 2020. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
McGinty, Catherine R. 91, of Twinsburg, OH. February 28, 2020. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-5441
Mimnall, Kenneth J. 89, husband of Joan C. Guiles Mimnall, of Conestoga. March 1, 2020. Melanie B. Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services, 717-872-1779
Mowery, Earl C. 89, of Columbia. March 1, 2020. Melanie B. Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services, 717-393-1776
Oneto, Linda 77, wife of Richard Oneto. February 23, 2020. Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-367-1543
Ortiz, Luis A. Jr. 45, fiancé of Luz Velazquez, of Lancaster. February 26, 2020. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Patterson,Florence M. 89, of Lancaster. February 26, 2020. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-393-9661
Peppler, JoAnn (Seigman) 89, of Lititz. February 27, 2020. Geiple Funeral Home, Inc., 717-235-6822
Phenneger, Barbara L. 85, wife of Charles J. Phenneger, of Morgantown. The Labs Funeral Home, Inc., 610-273-3914
Ruoff, Claudia Alice 47, wife of Richard E. Ruoff. February 26, 2020. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Saylor, John M. 73, of Three Springs. March 3, 2020. Martin R. Brown Funeral Home, 814-447-3121
Smith, Richard Leaman 86, husband of Dorris Mae (Jarvis) Smith, of Lancaster. March 1, 2020. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Stoltzfus, Malinda S. 73, wife of Emanuel Z. Stoltzfus, of 426 Stormstown Road, Bird-in-Hand. March 2, 2020. Furman Home for Funerals, 717-656-6833
Watson, Jim O. 79, of Lancaster. February 15, 2020. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100