Becker, Shirley A. (Foltz) 87, wife of Paul Becker, of Lititz. March 3, 2020. Spacht-Snyder Family Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-626-2317
Embly, Audrey J. 77, wife of James L. Embly, of Maytown. March 3, 2020. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-5441
Eshleman, John D. Of Lancaster. March 3, 2020. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Gill, Andrew P. 26, of Lancaster. February 22, 2020. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Gring, Eugene M. 83, wife of Doris Ann McFarland Gring, of Morgantown. March 3, 2020. Eckenroth Home for Funerals, 717-445-5122
Rodriguez, Elias Garcia 90, of Lancaster. March 3, 2020. Melanie B. Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services, 717-393-1776
Trout, Dale Leroy 70, husband of Linda A. (Schaefer) Trout, of Ephrata. March 4, 2020. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472
Walker, Jean H. 91, formerly of Georgetown. March 3, 2020. Dewald Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-786-3530
Winsett, Jesse L., Jr. Husband of Beverly (Weaber) Winsett. March 2, 2020. Rothermel-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-838-9211