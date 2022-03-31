Burkholder, Gladys Hershey 89, of New Holland. March 29, 2022. Furman Home for Funerals, 717-656-6833
Copenhaver, LeRoy E. 90, husband of Janice H (Reich) Copenhaver, of Lebanon. March 25, 2022. Cremation Society of Pennsylvania, 800-720-8221
Eshleman, James D. 84, husband of Marie F. (Walk) Eshleman, of Millersville. March 25, 2022. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-872-5041
Fusco, Cono Francis 77, of Lancaster. March 27, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Hostetter, Evelyn D. (Neff) 84, wife of G. Hershey Hostetter, of New Holland. January 19, 2022. Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 610-593-5967
Huey, Rose Mary 75, wife of Donald G. Huey, of Narvon. March 29, 2022. Good Sipler Funeral Home & Cremation Centre, Inc., 717-336-4909
Kaufman, Betsy J. 74, formerly of Lancaster. March 28, 2022. Reynolds and Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 717-786-3272
Martin, Lucy W. 49, wife of Kenneth H. Martin, of East Earl. March 29, 2022. Eckenroth Home for Funerals, 717-445-5122
Nolt, Paul Z. 89, of Lititz. March 29, 2022. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472
Schwartz, Marian 90, of Lititz. March 26, 2022. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Young, Betsy Wright 93, of Ephrata. March 28, 2022. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472