Ardrey, Trudy L. 82, wife of James W. Ardrey, of Gap. March 30, 2021. Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 610-593-5967
Blossick, Thomas M. 53, of Lancaster. March 28, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Blymier, Michael J. 62, husband of Kathleen M. (Manganella) Blymier, of Willow Street. March 27, 2021. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Feeg, Helen Z. (Martin) 76, wife of James A. Feeg, of North Heidelberg Township. March 28, 2021. Ludwick FuneralHomes, Inc., 610-683-8111
Gray, James J. 50, of Lancaster. March 23, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Greer, Connie March 24, 2021. Bachman Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-687-7644
Hartman, Joyce Wilson 91, of Lakeside at Willow Valley. March 27, 2021. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Hostetter, Janice E. 79, of Denver. March 28, 2021. Roseboro Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc. 717-336-6531
Keiser, Doris F. 82, of Columbia. March 30, 2021. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-4371
Lapp, John P. 83, husband of Jane M. Weaver Lapp, of Manheim. March 29, 2021. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-665-4341
Lwin, Kyaw 59, of Lancaster. March 27, 2021. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283
Prichard, John Howard Husband of S. Marie Prichard. March 26, 2021. Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Stevens, W. Gary 74, husband of Louise Cauler Stevens, of Pequea Township. December 15, 2020. Melanie B. Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services, 717-872-1779