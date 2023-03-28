Becker, Alma C. Wife of Charles Becker. March 24, 2023. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-394-4097
Best, Robert L. 83, husband of Nan Best, of Lancaster. March 26, 2023. Cremation Services of Lancaster 717-273-6283
Cohen, Roseann Pechter 94, of York and Lancaster. March 23, 2023. Geiple-Predicce Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc., 717-235-6822
Cooke-Krackow, Susan 73, wife of Arnold Krackow, of Lancaster. March 27, 2023. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717- 273-6283
Harnish, Margaret Elizabeth Akers 77, wife of Ray Melvin Harnish, of Pulaski, VA. March 23, 2023. Bower Funeral Homes, 540-980-6160
Myer, Grace W. 92, of Manheim. March 27, 2023. Spence Funeral &Cremation Services, Inc., 717-664-2270
Myers, Lloyd D. 85, of Denver. March 24, 2023. Roseboro Stradling Funeral Home, Inc., 717-336-6531
Peachey, David J. 88, husband of Mary (King) Peachey, of 167 Chapel Rd., Newmanstown. March 26, 2023. Furman Home for Funerals, 717-656-6833
Petersheim, Samuel L. 65, husband of Verna Mae Esh Petersheim, of Ronks. March 27, 2023. Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 610-593-5967
Stoltzfus, Kristine Grace 12 days, daughter of Lester S. and Mary Ellen Riehl Stoltzfus, of 6194 Meadville Road, Narvon. March 27, 2023. Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 610-593-5967
Tulloch, Margaret H. 87, of Altoona. March 25, 2023. Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 610-593-5967