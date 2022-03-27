Adams, Carrie Of Lancaster. September 12, 2021. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Aldrich, Lois A. 75, wife of Donald Paul Aldrich, of New Holland. March 21, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Amos, Freda M. 98, of Strasburg. March 24, 2022. Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 610-593-5967
Askey, Edward S. 71, of Columbia. March 20, 2022. Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-367-1543
Bierly, Meade Goodman 78, of Elizabethtown. February 19, 2022. Spence Funeral &Cremation Services, Inc., 717-664-2270
Brackbill, David S. 56, husband of Eileen Shank Brackbill, of Willow Street. March 24, 2022. Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 610-593-5967
Buckwalter, Ira M., Jr. 96, of New Holland. March 19, 2022. Groff High Funeral Home, Inc., 717-354-0444
Coulson, Jeffery L. 70, husband of Connie M. Coulson, of Millersville. March 24, 2022. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-872-5041
Cullen, John F. Formerly of Lancaster. March 22, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Ditmer, Charles E. Jr. 86, of Ephrata. March 19, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Duda, Thelma Irene 95, of Lititz. March 22, 2022. Spacht-Snyder Family Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-626-2317
Eckman, Parke L. 89, of Mountville and Brethren Village, husband of Elaine Smith Clark Eckman. March 24, 2022. Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-285-4513
Erb, Edwin G., Jr. 93, of Ephrata. March 20, 2022. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472
Ferrick, Jenna M. 37, wife of Timothy S. Ferrick, of Columbia. March 17, 2022. Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., 717-684-2370
Foreman, William Emil 85, of Lititz. February 15, 2022. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097
Frank, Carl James 77, of Hartly, Delaware. March 12, 2022. Pippin Funeral Home, Inc., 302-697-7002
Geiter, Frederick Hoover, Jr. 95, of Lancaster. February 23, 2022. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097
Griest, Charles L. Jr. 68, husband of Darlene F. (Reed) Griest, of Refton. March 25, 2022. Dewald Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-786-3530
Halter, Joseph Willis 88, husband of Gloria Barninger Halter, of Mountville. March 25, 2022. Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., 717-684-2370
Heineman, Sally 56, of Mount Joy. March 18, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Henry, Faye L. 83, of Quarryville. March 21, 2022. Dewald Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-786-3530
Kiskaddon, Ruth Olga Vrudny 94, of Lancaster. March 8, 2022.
Kramer, Martha A. 75, wife of David A. Kramer, of Elizabethtown. March 21, 2022. Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-367-1543
Krebs, Holly Meryl 72, wife of Larry Bryan Krebs, of Lancaster. March 23, 2022. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-393-9661
Kurtz, Edward Lee 58, of Lititz. March 24, 2022. Spence Funeral &Cremation Services, Inc., 717-664-2270
Lutz, John Robert Husband of Anne Lutz, of Mechanicsburg. March 19, 2022. Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-336-6531
Markert, Anna E. 97, of Ephrata. March 23, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Miller, Rose Louise (Leonard) Formerly of Mt. Pleasant. February 25, 2022. Galone-Caruso Funeral Home, 724-547-2410
Misal, Angela J. 66, wife of Gordon Misal, of Columbia. March 23, 2022. Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, 717-684-2370
Murphy, Elizabeth Hazel March 20, 2022.
Neiss, Thomas Clark 79, husband of Judith (Shenk) Neiss, of Manheim. March 17, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Norman, James Louis 30, of Wrightsville. March 24, 2022. Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, 717-684-2370
Ort, Jacqueline Faye (Sterner) 87, of Lititz. March 24, 2022. Heffner Funeral Chapel, Inc., 717-767-1551
Rankin, J. Kenneth 94, husband of Patricia (Printzenhoff) Rankin, of Lancaster. March 21, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Shenk, Donald Ray 78, of Lancaster. December 23, 2021. Dewald Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-786-3530
Tobie, Nancy L. (Flowers) 79, of Elizabethtown. March 20, 2022. Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-367-1543
Turner, Neil W. December 30, 2021. Bennett and Houser Funeral Home, Inc., 814-765-8251
Weinhold, Martha 68, of Rothsville. March 23, 2022. Paul L. Gravenor Home For Funerals 717-733-6181
Welk, Judy A. 78, wife of Melvin L. Welk, of East Petersburg. March 26, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Wetzel, Bernard W. 79, husband of Patsy A. (Parker) Wetzel, of Manheim. March 24, 2022. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-665-4341
Whitney, Alexander, Jr. 87, husband of Barbara Grant Whitney, of Lancaster. March 15, 2022. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097
Wyble, Naomi N. 78, wife of Bob Wyble, of Ephrata. November 20, 2020. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283
Yalch, Kevin J. 64, husband of Janet (Dieck) Yalch, of Mountville. March 19, 2022. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-5441