Black, Alan C. 75, husband of Linda E. Widmaier, of Lancaster. March 22, 2023. Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-367-1543
Clemmer, Ellen E. (Hess) 71, of Lancaster. March 20, 2023. Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 717-767-1551
DeWald, Mildred Marie 93, of Brethren Village. November 10, 2022. Spacht-Snyder Family Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-626-2317
Doyle, Amy Elizabeth 33, fiancée of John Hostetter, of Quarryville. March 13, 2023. Dewald Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-786-3530
Fortney, Anna E. (Fullerton) 92, of Mount Joy. March 23, 2023. Etzweiler Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 717-843-0216
Glass, Gary A. 85, husband of Moyra (Donnelly) Glass, of Lancaster. March 14, 2023. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097
Hartenstine, Phillip G. 70, companion of Patricia Crawford, of Lancaster. March 18, 2023. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-665-4341
Heesen, Philip T. 97, of Lancaster. March 23, 2023. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Hilliker, Connie (Concetta) M. 93, of Lititz. March 21, 2023. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Kellenberger, Paige E. 26, of Holtwood. March 23, 2023. Reynolds and Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 717-786-3272
Ketner, Eva Pearl Strouse 88, of Port Charlotte, Florida. March 4, 2023. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-626-2464
Kopp, Donald E. 87, of Stevens. March 21, 2023. Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-336-6531
Kramer, Harry W., Sr. 74, husband of Linda J. Brandt Kramer, of Conestoga. March 22, 2023. Melanie B. Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services, 717-872-1779
Kresge, Sheryl L. 68, of Lititz. March 20, 2023. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097
Landis, Jane Hess 93, of Manheim Township. March 22, 2023. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Lesley, Karen Wife of Ronald Rice. March 15, 2023. Edward L. Collins Funeral Home, Inc., 610-932-9584
Lyet, Catherine Marie 49, of Lancaster. February 9, 2023. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Mack, Kathryn Ann 73, wife of Kenneth S. Mack, of York Springs. March 23, 2023. Good Sipler Funeral & Cremation Centre, Inc., 717-336-4909
McCarty, Sharon Kay 64, of Mountville. March 19, 2023. Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., 717-684-2370
McManus, Leanore A. Of Lititz. March 21, 2023. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Myers, Carol A. 68, of Elizabethtown. March 23, 2023. Boyer Funeral Home, Inc., 717-367-1380
Pleger, Betty J. 84, wife of Harold R. Pleger, Sr. March 24, 2023. Charles F. Snyder III Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-464-4600
Ray, Marie T. 89, of Willow Street. March 21, 2023. Charles F. Snyder III Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-464-4600
Reisinger, Louise H. (Souders) 88, wife of Gene K. Reisinger, of Dallastown. March 22, 2023. Austin H. Eberly Funeral Home, Inc., 717-244-5704
Roadcap, Theresa 75, of Lancaster. March 17, 2023. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-393-9661
Rosenfeld, Janet Weaver 91, of Oak Leaf Manor North, Landisville. March 20, 2023. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-5441
Scheid, Sharon F. 66, wife of Anthony W. Scheid, of New Holland. January 11, 2023. Reynolds & Shivery Funeral Home, 717-786-3272
Stauffer, Corena Alta (Yoder) Of Conestoga. March 22, 2023. Dewald Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc., 717-786-3530
Vecrumba, Uldis 82, husband of Deanna Kieffer Vecrumba, of Willow Street. March 22, 2023. Charles F. Snyder III Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-464-4600
Weaver, David E. 70, husband of Colleen (Kranzley) Weaver, of West Hempfield Township. December 20, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Wimer, Sandra M. 75, of Quarryville. March 24, 2023. Dewald Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-786-3530
Young, Jane 98, of Lancaster. March 25, 2023. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home and Crematory, 717-560-5100
Zook, Donald K. 92, husband of Barbara J. Zook, of Lititz. March 23, 2023. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100