Douts, William C. 95, of Glenmoore. March 23, 2023. Charles F. Snyder III Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-464-4600
Floyd, Roger G. 87, husband of Myrtle (Brooks) Floyd, of Lancaster. March 22, 2023. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Gift, Lois J. 62, of Adamstown. March 20, 2023. Eckenroth Home for Funerals, 717-445-5122
King, Amos K. Sr. 79, husband of Anna M. (Stoltzfus) King, of 379 Running Pump Road, Shippensburg. March 23, 2023. Fogelsanger-Bricker Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc., 717-532-2211
McDonough, Marcia D. 83 wife of Michael E. McDonough, of Quarryville. March 22, 2023. Reynolds and Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 717-786-3272
Myers, Gordon L. 70, husband of Cherie Dodson Myers, of Lebanon. March 22, 2023. Porterfield-Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services, 717-272-4634
Smith, Jermaine M. 48, of York. March 21, 2023. Melanie B. Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services, 717-393-1776
Stoltzfus, JoAnn 85, of Gap. March 23, 2023. Wilde Funeral Home, 610-857-5551
Watterson, Keith R. 64, of Quarryville. March 23, 2023. Wilde Funeral Home, 610-857-5551