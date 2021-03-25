Buterbaugh, Brenda Louise Of Lancaster County. March 20, 2021. John P. Feeney Funeral Home, Inc., 610-372-4160
Glick, Mervin 62, husband of Naomi Fisher Glick, of Paradise. March 23, 2021. Groff High Funeral Home, Inc., 717-354-0444
Hackman, Perry L. 87, of Lititz. March 19, 2021. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-626-2464
Horst, Ira W. 73, husband of Helen (Bowman) Horst, of New Holland. March 23, 2021. Groff High Funeral Home, Inc., 717-354-0444
Klejnowski, John Edward 31, husband of Mallorie (Medeiros) Klejnowski, of New Holland. March 22, 2021. Groff High Funeral Home, Inc., 717-354-0444
Martin, Isaac Z. 84, of Ephrata. March 23, 2021. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472
Martin, John Richard 92, husband of Evelyn Jost Martin, of Harrisonburg, VA. March 23, 2021. McMullen Funeral Home, 540-833-2891
Miller, Joseph Eugene 70, of Lancaster. Furman Home for Funerals, 717-656-6833
Obetz, Fay R. 80, wife of Thomas L. Obetz, of Manheim. March 22, 2021. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-665-4341
Sheckard, Jack R. 90, of Lancaster. March 21, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Smith, Ryan N. 21, of Willow Street. March 22, 2021. Reynolds and Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 717-786-3272
Stauffer, Andrew D. 63, of Elizabethtown. December 18, 2020. Spence Funeral &Cremation Services, Inc., 717-664-2270
Stoltzfus, Verna S. 2 months, daughter of Ephraim K. & Mary S. Stoltzfus Stoltzfus, of Coatesville. March 23, 2021. Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 610-593-5967