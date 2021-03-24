Abert, Carole Lynn Althouse 88, of Willow Valley. March 17, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Clarke, Emily A. 29, wife of David E. Clarke, of Lancaster. March 18, 2021. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-393-9661
Ebersole, James D. 86, husband of Betty J. Ebersole, of Lancaster. February 7, 2021. Cremation Services of Pennsylvania, 717-392-3900
Fortier, Christine B. 73, wife of Norman J. Fortier, formerly of Landisville. March 22, 20921. Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-285-4513
Gerber, Nancy H. (Heisey) 98, of Palmyra. March 21, 2021. Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-367-1543
Millard, Elizabeth K. 96, of Allentown. March 22, 2021. Stephens Funeral Home, Inc., 610-434-6304
Mullady, James E. 52, of Lancaster. March 22, 2021. Melanie B. Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services, 717-393-1779
Ritter, Audrey M. 78, of Ephrata. March 19, 2021. Good Sipler Funeral Home & Cremation Centre, Inc., 717-336-4909
Shelly, JoAnn L. 77, wife of Donald H. Shelly, of Manheim. March 22, 2021. Spence Funeral &Cremation Services, Inc., 717-664-2270
Sherts, Jack E. 91, husband of Jane (Dussinger) Sherts, of Rohrerstown. March 20, 2021. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097
Spencer, James N. 79, husband of Kathleen., of The Glen at Willow Valley Communities. March 20, 2021. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Walker, Martha A. 97, formerly of Gap. March 22, 2021. Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 610-593-5967