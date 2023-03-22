Albright, Barry M. 81, of Lancaster. March 20, 2023. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Bedient, Phillip E. 100, of Dalton, MA. March 5, 2023. Dery-Foley Funeral Home, 413-443-9151
Boyer, Linda Ann 72, wife of Robert E. Boyer, of Elizabethtown. March 18, 2023. Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-367-1543
Broce, Judy Lee 71, wife of Bertram Brown, of Willow Street. March 18, 2023. Dewald Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-786-3530
Coe, Wayne 82, of Little Britain. March 17, 2023. Dewald Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc., 717-786-3530
Dowlin, William Richard Jr. 80, of Lancaster. March 20, 2023. Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 610-593-5967
Fehnel, Richard P. 92, of Willow Street. March 19, 2023. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Gardner, Randy Marlin 66, of Lancaster. March 17, 2023. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Gurung, Kabi R. 86, of Mountville. March 19, 2023. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Harter, James H. 83, of Ephrata. March 20, 2023. Good Sipler Funeral Home & Cremation Centre, Inc., 717-336-4909
Hershey, Eva Fisher 86, of Oxfor. March 17, 2023. Wilde Funeral Home, 610-857-5551
Killian, Rachelle Marie 80, wife of Kenneth Boyd Killian, of Lancaster. March 19, 2023. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Klingseisen, Martin L. 81, of East Hempfield Twp. March 17, 2023. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-872-5041
Knicely, Garland Ray, Jr. 63, husband of Michele (Haefner) Knicely, of Lancaster. March 16, 2023. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-393-9661
Lancaster, James A. 68, of Marietta. March 20, 2023. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-5441
Miller, Michael Scott 62, husband of Donna D. Miller. March 19, 2023. Dewald Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-786-3530
Owens, Martha 85, of Ephrata. March 21, 2023. Cremation Services of Pennsylvania, 717-392-3900
Shank, Robert 90, of Elizabethtown. March 18, 2023. Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-367-1543
Snader, Vivian L. 91, of Brickerville. March 20, 2023. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-626-2464
Sottek, Stephen T. 78, husband of Maryjo (Hoffman) Sottek, of Lancaster. March 17, 2023. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-872-5041
Steffy, Paul J. 74, husband of Mary J. (Smith) Steffy, of Ephrata. March 17, 2023. Good Sipler Funeral Home & Cremation Centre, Inc., 717-336-4909
Stoltzfus, Sadie B. 92, of 215 Horseshoe Road, Leola. March 20, 2023. Furman Home for Funerals, 717-656-6833
Townsley, Loretta 102, of Wrightsville. March 20, 2023. Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., 717-684-2370
Watts, Thomas 66, of Marietta. March 17, 2023. Cremation Services of Pennsylvania, 717-392-3900