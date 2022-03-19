Benner, Thomas B. 86, husband of Joan C. (Lehman) Benner, of Cornwall. March 16, 2022. Rohland Funeral Home, Inc., 717-272-6673
Frederick, James W. 84, husband of Barbara Frederick, of Lititz. March 16, 2022. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283
Lantz, Sarah Ann 38, wife of John David Lantz, of 260 Hess Rd., Leola. March 18, 2022. Furman Home for Funerals, 717-656-6833
Miller, Timothy L. 66, of Narvon. March 17, 2022. Groff High Funeral Home, Inc., 717-354-0444
Rivera, Jose Antonio Crespo 67, of Lancaster. March 16, 2022. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283
Rosado, Juan A. 59, husband of Jean A., of Lancaster. March 15, 2022. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-393-9661
Sensenig, Alayne 81, formerly of Manheim. March 16, 2022. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472
Stoeckl, David Francis 67, husband of Monica Spiese, of Conestoga. March 18, 2022. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283
Stoltzfus, Elmer E. 61, husband of Rebecca K. Beiler Stoltzfus, of Coatesville. March 17, 2022. Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 610-593-5967