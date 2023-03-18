Andriate, Katherine 70, wife of Mark Andriate, of Downingtown. March 14, 2023. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283
Gehman, Gail A. 57, of West Reading. March 1, 2023. Eckenroth Home for Funerals, 717-445-5122
Gerhart, Ilona 65, wife of Gregory Gerhart, of Marietta. March 16, 2023. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Hoffert, Amanda Leigh Peterson Wife of Bret Lee Hoffert, of Ephrata. March 11, 2023. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Kanuha, Edward J., Sr. Husband of Phianna (Groff) Kanuha, of Frenchville. March 14, 2023. Cremation Society of Pennsylvania, 800-720-8221
Leis, Terri Of New Holland. March 16, 2023. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283
Roberts, Kirk Husband of Kimberly Roberts, of Lancaster. March 17, 2023. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283
Shutes, Randy T. 38, of Ephrata. March 15, 2023. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-5441
Strauss, Yoko 90, wife of Theodore H. Strauss, of Akron. March 15, 2023. Groff High Funeral Home, 717-354-0444
Zimmerman, Elam H. 82, of 95 California Road, Narvon. March 16, 2023. Eckenroth Home for Funerals, 717-445-5122