Barron, Timothy Alan 36, fiancé of Linsay Sloat, of Quarryville. March 16, 2022. Dewald Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-786-3530
Cirilo, Jose Angel, Jr. 25, of Lancaster. March 15, 2022. Melanie B. Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services, 717-393-1776
Good, Anna W. 91, formerly of Lancaster. March 14, 2022. Doss Funeral Home, 660-397-3300
King, Emanuel E. 66, husband of Hannah A. Stoltzfus King, of Gap. March 16, 2022. Furman Home for Funerals, 717-656-6833
Miner, Christine Marie (nee Grubb) 76, of Lancaster. March 10, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Stoltzfus, Karen K. 66, wife of John W. Stoltzfus, of Lebanon. March 14, 2022. Eckenroth Home for Funerals, 717-445-5122