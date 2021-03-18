Diener, John W. 69, husband of Heather Martin Diener, of New Holland. March 16, 2021. Groff High Funeral Home, Inc., 717-354-0444
Funke, Otto J. 86, husband of Penelope R. Funke, of Lancaster. March 14, 2021. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Glick, Daniel M. 79, husband of Barbara R. King Glick, of Lititz. March 17, 2021. Furman Home for Funerals, 717-656-6833
Jankans, Thomas L. 74, of Columbia. March 15, 2021. Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., 717-684-2370
Kreider, Russel 92, of Brethren Village. March 17, 2021. Dewald Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-786-3530
McEwen, Valerie E. 63, of Columbia. March 6, 2021. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472
Nissley, Esther Ruth 91, of Lewisburg. March 16, 2021. Dominick T. Adamo Funerals, Cremations & Monuments, 570-966-2702
Nonthakan, Saray 72, husband of Loun Than, of Millersville. March 16, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Ramos Gonzalez, Justa 86, of Landisville, March 10, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Sanders, E. Susan Aldinger Of Elizabethtown. March 13, 2021. Trefz & Bowser Funeral Home, Inc., 717-556-0451
Sanner, Brigitte E. (nee Lauzus) 77, formerly of Lancaster. March 11, 2021. Lambie Funeral Home, 215-332-6110
Snyder, Karli M. 21, of Pitman. March 14, 2021. Stephen R. Rothermel Funeral Home, 570-648-0681
Stump, John M. 74, husband of Linda (Fair) Stump, of Marietta. March 5, 2021. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283
Weidner, Joan R. 82, of New Holland. March 16, 2021. Groff High Funeral Home, Inc., 717-354-0444