Gamble, Jane Anne 57, wife of Richard A. Gamble, Jr., of Landisville. March 13, 2023. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Heisey, Elvin George 63, husband of Dena Mae (Wright) Faust, formerly of Lancaster. March 15, 2023. Anderson Family Funeral Homes, 814-542-4581
Hollinger, Dale Richard 71, husband of Ann L. (Finley) Hollinger, of Glenmoore. March 14, 2023. Groff High Funeral Home, Inc., 717-354-0444
Killian, Charlotte J. Burkholder March 6, 2023. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097
Meyer, Elizabeth Jane 53, of Gettysburg. March 14, 2023. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283
Robinson, James N. 92, of Willow Valley Communities. March 16, 2023. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Snader, Wesley M. 88, husband of Barbara (Wonder) Snader, of Lititz. March 14, 2023. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472
Stoltzfus, Amos E. 59, of Kinzers. March 16, 2023. Furman Home for Funerals, 717-656-6833