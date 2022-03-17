Brubaker, Orpha M. 96, of Belleville. March 16, 2022. George P. Garman Funeral Homes, Inc., 570-539-2471
Burkey, Cheryl A. 60, of Lititz. March 14, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Burkholder, Suzanne Jane 86. March 12, 2022. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097
Fisher, Rebecca A. 86, of Ronks. March 15, 2022. Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 610-593-5967
Gehman, Bernice 92, of West Reading. March 12, 2022. Eckenroth Home for Funerals, 717-445-5122
Helsley, Hilarie S. 59, wife of Dunbar M. Helsley, Jr., of Lancaster. March 14, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Keen, Wendell C. 55, husband of Michele (Burns) Keen, of Gap. March 15, 2022. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283
King, Emanuel E. 66, husband of Hannah A. Stoltzfus King, of Gap. March 16, 2022. Furman Home for Funerals, 717-656-6833
Schulz, Robert Kerry 72, husband of Laura (Harder) Schulz, of Lancaster. February 20, 2022. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283
Stoltzfus, Michael Ray Stillborn son of Gideon F. and Rachel Ann King Stoltzfus, of Honey Brook. March 14, 2022. Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 610-593-5967