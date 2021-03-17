Bartch Harry M., III 67, formerly of Columbia. March 9, 2021.
Brautigan, Richard M. 82, husband of Nancy (Davis) Brautigan, of Lancaster. March 11, 2021. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-872-5041
Engle, Richard Barry 69, husband of Brenda D. (Knauer) Engle, of Denver. March 15, 2021. Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-336-6531
Gant, Elizabeth H. 80, of Lancaster. March 15, 2021. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-393-9661
Hess, Mark D. 62, of Conestoga. March 11, 2021. Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-285-4513
Killian, Lois M. 82, of Lititz. March 14, 2021. Spence Funeral &Cremation Services, Inc., 717-664-2270
Kroplesky, Charles S. Husband of Cathey Ritenour Potts. March 6, 2021. Fickinger Funeral Home, 814-274-8888
McGuire, Ann M. 60, wife of Norman McGuire, of East Petersburg. March 4, 2020. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Mendez, Genaro Mercado 66, of Lancaster. March 15, 2021. Melanie B. Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services, 717-393-1776
Nooyen, Raymond E. 95, husband of Joyce DeGroot, of Lancaster. March 13, 2021. Furman Home for Funerals, 717-656-6833
Old, Arthur 84, husband of Martha Layman Old, of Fredericksburg, VA. March 9, 2021. H.D. Oliver Funeral Apts., 757-428-7880
Pape, Marjorie W. 66, wife of James D. Pape, of West Hempfield Township. March 14, 2021. Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-285-4513
Parmer, Margaret M. 93, formerly of Leola. March 15, 2021. Furman Home for Funerals, 717-656-6833
Rodriguez, Alicia 77, of Lancaster. March 11, 2021. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-393-9661
Roschel, Ruth Ann 69, wife of Frank Roschel, of Lancaster. March 10, 2021. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-872-5041
Sarro, Stephen Mark, Sr. Husband of Deborah (Davis) Sarro, of New Holland. March 11, 2021. Central PA Cremation Society, 717-671-1289
Schlager, Mary Catherine 82, wife of J. Jude Schlager, of Lancaster. March 15, 2021. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-872-5041
Smythe, Catherine E. 102, of St. Anne's Retirement Community. March 13, 2021. Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-285-4513
Walleigh, Donald J. 82, of Oxford. March 11, 2021. Shivery Funeral Home, Inc, 610-593-5967
Warner, Michael R. 69, husband of Patricia Warner, of Reinholds. March 13, 2021. Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., 717-684-2370
Weaver, Dwane M. 49, husband of Colleen Burkholder Weaver, of Lititz. March 15, 2021. Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 610-593-5967
Zimmerman, Marlin Ray 91, husband of Mary (Glick) Zimmerman, of Lancaster. March 12, 2021. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300