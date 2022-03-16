Clark, Tamra R. 61, of Reinholds, wife of Christopher Garland. March 14, 2022. Good Sipler Funeral & Cremation Centre, Inc., 717-336-4909
Freese, Paul E. 82, husband of Dorothy Kirk Freese, of Nottingham. March 14, 2022. Reynolds and Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 717-786-3272
Geib, Kenneth R. 98, of Lititz. December 20, 2021. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-665-4341
Hershey, Beulah F. 89, of Willow Street. March 14, 2022. Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 610-593-5967
Jones, Maria Estella Longoria 97, of Columbia. March 12, 2022. Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., 717-684-2370
Keller, Karen L. 74, wife of James E. Keller, of Lancaster. March 13, 2022. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Nauerz, Frederick O. 82, of Stevens. March 11, 2022. Good Sipler Funeral Home & Cremation Centre, Inc., 717-336-4909
Otero, Jeanneine 89, wife of Richard J. Otero, Sr., of Odenton, MD. March 11, 2022. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-393-9661
Parks, Marion A. Lentz Slogel 102, of St. Anne's Retirement Community. March 15, 2022. Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-285-4513
Petrecca, Zachary T. 32, formerly of Ephrata. March 11, 2022. Good Sipler Funeral Home & Cremation Centre, Inc., 717-336-4909
Randall, Joan Bailey 92, of Lancaster. March 9, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Swords, Gene G. 93, husband of Barbara (Bowman) Swords, of Brethren Village, Lititz. March 13, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Trimby, Kira Lynn 35, of Mount Joy. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-5441
Weller, Ronald M. Of Homestead Village. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097
White, Ronald J. 71, of Denver, partner of Charlene King. March 14, 2022. Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-336-6531