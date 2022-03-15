Armer, Rickey L. 69, husband of Diane S. (Crumling) Armer of Windsor. March 6, 2022. Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 717-252-1313
Ayala, Linnette S. 22, of Lancaster. March 10, 2022. Melanie B. Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services, 717-393-1776
Calcagno, Walter Nicolás 88, husband of Blanca Laurito Calcagno, of Lititz. March 14, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Good, Mary Ann 78, wife of David L. Good, of Terre Hill. March 12, 2022. Eckenroth Home for Funerals, 717-445-5122
Green, Robert Emmett 68, husband of Kathleen Green, of Palmyra. March 12, 2022. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283
Hershey, Beulah F. 89, of Willow Street. March 14, 2022. Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 610-593-5967
Jones, Geraldine M. (Murphy) 81, of Lititz. March 12, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Kreider, Nancy L. 86, of Akron. March 11, 2022. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472
Lineaweaver, Barbara Wilds 82, wife of Bill, of Lancaster. March 13, 2022. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-872-5041
Martin, Esther M. 84, wife of Elvin L. Martin, of Millersville. March 14, 2022. Simple Funerals, Inc., 717-664-1500
Peachey, Chester E. 85, of Reamstown. March 14, 2022. Good Sipler Funeral Home & Cremation Centre, Inc., 717-336-4909
Randolph, Betty M. 87, of Homestead Village, Lancaster. March 10, 2022. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097
Scotten, Pauline A. 102, formerly of Little Britain Township. March 13, 2022. Dewald Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-786-3530
Trout, Lynne R. 68, wife of Fred Trout, of New Providence. March 10, 2022. Wilde Funeral Home, 610-857-5551
Yacobenas, Janis A. 75, of Lancaster. March 12, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Zablotny, Loretta A. 96, of Lancaster. March 10, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100