Brannock, Parker James 21, of Bechtelsville. March 12, 2023. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283
Brossman, Eugene W. 90, husband of Joanne A. (Leahy) Brossman, of Ephrata. March 12, 2023. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472
Cserny, Paulette 70, of Dillsburg. March 10, 2023. Cremation Services of Pennsylvania, 717-392-3900
Eberly, Jean E. 75, wife of Henry R. Eberly, of Gordonville. March 10, 2023. Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 610-593-5967
Esh, Esther Z. 95, of Fairmount Homes, Ephrata. March 12, 2023. Eckenroth Home for Funerals, 717-445-5122
Forry, Joanne M. (Metzler) 70, wife of Paul H. Forry. March 9, 2023. Feiser Funeral Home, Inc., 717-259-7131
Gilpin, Richard S. 86, husband of Ann (Moore) Gilpin, of Strasburg. December 21, 2022. Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 610-593-5967
Goldman, Stanley Ely 87, husband of Evie Goldman, of Lancaster. March 11, 2023. Charles F. Snyder III Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-464-4600
Hartranft, Leon M. 91, of Brecknock Township. March 11, 2023. Eckenroth Home for Funerals, 717-445-5122
Henriksen, Lee 87, husband of Lynne Henriksen, of York. March 12, 2023. Cremation Services of Pennsylvania, 717-392-3900
Killian, Charlotte J. Burkholder 83, of Lancaster. March 6, 2023. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097
Klube, James S. 79, husband of Wendi, of Millersville. March 12, 2023. Dewald Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-786-3530
Markley, Beula D. (Stauffer) 87, of Lititz. March 8, 2023. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283
Martin, Linda R. 58, of Lititz. March 12, 2023. Eckenroth Home for Funerals, 717-445-5122
Rehkugler, Gerald 77, of LaFollette, TN. January 16, 2023. Walters Funeral Home, 423-562-2424
Riker, Verndella Marie 80, of Lancaster. March 11, 2023. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283
Seagers, Anna 79, of Lancaster. March 12, 2023. Cremation Services of Pennsylvania, 717-392-3900
Smedley, Christopher A. 50, husband of Amy R. Waldron Smedley, of Elizabethtown. March 10, 2023. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-665-4341
Stoltzfus, Sylvia R. 72, of Oxford. March 13, 2023. Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 610-593-5967
Swift, Melissa Renee (Gress) 53, wife of Keith A. Swift, of Reamstown. March 10, 2023. Good Sipler Funeral Home & Cremation Centre, Inc., 717-336-4909
Williams, Rita A. 96, of Columbia. March 12, 2023. Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, 717-684-2370