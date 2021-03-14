Bauer, Gary 73, husband of Penny Bauer, of Lancaster. March 9, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Baugus, Thelma M. 81, wife of Alec Baugus, of Ephrata. March 10, 2021. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472
Brown, Wesley Minor 82, of Columbia. March 4, 2021. Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, 717-684-2370
Ceresini, Julia M. 69, wife of John D. Ceresini, of Ephrata. March 10, 2021. Good Sipler Funeral & Cremation Centre, Inc., 717-336-4909
Chhap, Choeuy 81, wife of Sea Hul, of Lancaster. March 8, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Cochran, Pearl G. 86, of Peach Bottom. March 11, 2021. Dewald Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-786-3530
Coller, Robert L., Jr. 55, formerly of Columbia. February 6, 2021. Cremation Society of South Carolina - Westville Funerals, 864-269-5073
Delagrange, John Charles March 3, 2021. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097
Dixon, Robert A. 58, of Lancaster. March 12, 2021. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-393-9661
Eckman, Catherine Jane 96, of Lititz. March 4, 2021. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-393-9661
Frey, Cynthia L. 86, of Lebanon. March 6, 2021. Cremation Services of Pennsylvania, 717-392-3900
Groff, Sarah E. 81, wife of Maynard L. Groff, of Christiana. March 9, 2021. Dewald Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-786-3530
Harman, John D. 80, formerly of Pequea. March 12, 2021. Reynolds and Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 717-786-3272
Hohenwarter, Donna Marie 58, of Landisville. March 4, 2021. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-4371
Houck, Patricia M. 74, of Ephrata. March 12, 2021. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472
Hummer, Roy S. 90, of New Holland. Marcch 10, 2021. Groff High Funeral Home, Inc., 717-354-0444
Hurst, Barry Lee 69, of Lititz. March 10, 2021.Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472
Jenkins, Paul Mahlon 87, of Lititz. March 7, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Kealey, Thomas Richard, Jr. 70, husband of Elizabeth (Pignataro) Kealey, of Lancaster. March 11, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Kreider, Jeannette M. 86, wife of Carl R. Kreider, of Lancaster. March 10, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Krick, Michael Scott 64, husband of Nancy Knight Krick, formerly of Ephrata. March 11, 2021. Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, 864-488-1141
Malkin, Kevin Scott 54, of Lancaster. February 26, 2021. Cremation Services of Pennsylvania, 717-392-3900
Molaro, Paul 89, husband of Carole Molaro, of Lititz. March 10, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Mosteller, Pauline 89, of Columbia. March 7, 2021. Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., 717-684-2370
Paparo, Michael S. 68, husband of Dianne Butzer Paparo, of Lancaster. March 12, 2021. Gravenor Home for Funerals, Inc., 717-733-6181
Rapp, Dane R. 95, formerly of Ronks. March 18, 2020. Bachman Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-687-7644
Reitzel Mary Lou Of Columbia. March 6, 2021. Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., 717-684-2370
Rineer, Douglas D. 56, of Lancaster. March 26, 2020. Reynolds Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-786-3272
Rothweiler, Barry 68, of Mount Joy. March 6, 2021. Cremation Services of Pennsylvania, 717-392-3900
Shelly, Darrell M. 90, husband of Betty A. Shelly, of Lititz. March 4, 2021. Spacht-Snyder Family Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-626-2317
Shirk, Paul S. 93, husband of Anna E. Rhoads Shirk, formerly of Manheim. March 12, 2021. Spence Funeral &Cremation Services, Inc., 717-664-2270
Showalter, Jane L. 71, wife of Harold Showalter, of Denver. March 11, 2021. Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-336-6531
Smythe, Catherine E. 102, of St. Anne's Retirement Community. March 13, 2021. Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-285-4513
Stafford, Robert G., Jr. 79, husband of Dolores (Kandarczyk) Stafford, of Ephrata. March 11, 2021. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472
Valentino, Ricardo 63, of Lancaster. March 7, 2021. Cremation Services of Pennsylvania, 717-392-3900
Vasquez, Julia M. Of Lancaster. March 10, 2021. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-393-9661
Yoder, Levi F. 66, husband of Susan (Hershey) Yoder, of Leola. March 5, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Young-Housely, Michele Renee 48, wife of Joe Housley, of Elizabethtown. March 9, 2021. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-5441