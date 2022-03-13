Aubel, Thelma L. 74, of Wrightsville. March 11, 2022. Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 717-252-1313
Aument, D. Glenn 91, husband of Jeanie, of Lancaster. March 6, 2022. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097
Barr, Doris E. 87, wife of Arthur L. Barr, of Luther Acres, Lititz. March 10, 2022. Spacht-Snyder Family Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-626-2317
Brendle, Elwood G. 96, husband of Anne Whitehead Eichelman, of Lancaster. February 26, 2022. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097
Brubaker, Levi M. 84, husband of Sandra (Boorsma) Brubaker. February 25, 2022. Short Funeral Services, Inc., 302, 684, 8521
Carson, Patricia A. (Ford) 78, wife of Edward S. Carson, of New Holland. March 6, 2022. Groff High Funeral Home, Inc., 717-354-0444
Colón, Roberto Velez Sr. 85, of Luther Acres, Lititz, husband of Janet Nace Colón. March 10, 2022. Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., 717-684-2370
Coon, Charles W. 97, formerly of Leola. March 2, 2022. Cremation Services of Pennsylvania, 717-392-3900
Deibert, Bonita M. 83, wife of Dick Deibert. March 10, 2022. Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., 717-684-2370
DeLong, Ruth Ann 84, wife of Joseph L. DeLong, of Quarryville. March 12, 2022. Dewald Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-786-3530
Englert, Joyce M. 81, of Lancaster. March 10, 2022. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Evans, John R. Jr. 63, of Allentown. February 24, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Finefrock, Joseph J. Jr. 63, of Leola. March 3, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Fisher, Gloria Ann 83, wife of Jere D. Fisher, Sr., of Elizabethtown. February 9, 2022. Spence Funeral &Cremation Services, Inc., 717-664-2270
Gantz, Robert N. 76, husband of Sue (Gingrich) Gantz, of Mount Joy,. March 7, 2022. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-5441
Gaster, Charles Edwin 94, of Maytown. February 12, 2022. Fager-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-367-1543
Geib, Kenneth R. 98, of Lititz. December 20, 2021. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-665-4341
Gregory, Thomas Allen 82, husband of Sandra L. (Jackson) Gregory, of Quarryville. March 10, 2022. Dewald Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-786-3530
Hargis, Thomas L. 85, husband of H. Sandra Hargis. March 9, 2022. Gravenor Home for Funerals, Inc., 717-733-6181
Harnish, John W. 80, husband of LaVon (Manning), of Mount Joy. March 9, 2022. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-5441
Herr, Glenn Richard 81, husband of Mary Ella (Martin) Herr, of Quarryville. March 8, 2022. Dewald Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-786-3530
Kerr, Mildred Jane 88, of Lititz. February 26, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Kettering, Dawn Fern 89. March 10, 2022. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Kline, Gilbert Richard 79, husband of Nancy, of Lancaster. March 8, 2022. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Kreider, Phyllis G. 97, of Lancaster. March 10, 2022. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097
Lapp, Arlene E. 92, of Lititz. March 7, 2022. Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 610-593-5967
Lazarides, Aristides W. 76, husband of Josephine Lazarides, of Sherman Oaks, CA. March 1, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Leeder, George Stewart 94, of Lancaster. February 27, 2022. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283
Lefever, Vernon G. 90, husband of Patricia A. (Giachero) Lefever, of Ephrata. February 27, 2022. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472
Lo, Cher Bee 75, husband of Soua Y. Lo, of Leola. March 7, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Lussier, Lucien Normand Hawk 89, of Michigan. January 2, 2022.
Martin, Edna G. 91, of Lititz. March 10, 2022. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-665-4341
Mattson, Paul, Sr. 88, husband of Darlene, of Lititz. March 2, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
McCoy, Shannon B. 29, of Millersville. March 9, 2022. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-872-5041
Monk, Robert Lawrence 55, husband of Deborah L. Monk, of Nottingham. March 7, 2022. Dewald Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-786-3530
Mowery, Carl A. 68, of Lancaster. February 28, 2022. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283
Reddig, Carmen Mae March 9, 2022. Good Sipler Funeral Home & Cremation Centre, Inc., 717-336-4909
Reynolds, Andriea Susan 57, of Lancaster. March 9, 2022. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Rohrer, Ruth M. 77, wife of Robert K. Rohrer, of Leola. March 6, 2022. Melanie B. Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services, 717-872-1779
Santos, Aurea M. 61, of Lancaster. March 10, 2022. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Schiavone, Michael C., Sr. Of Lancaster. March 4, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Smathers, Elke A. 76, of Manheim. March 9, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Smith, Raymond R. 97, husband of Doris C. (Thomas) Smith, of Lititz. March 8, 2022. Spacht-Snyder Family Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-626-2317
Swinehart, Walter Lee Jr. 46, of Lancaster. March 7, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Van Pelt, Sally Henry 94, of Lancaster. March 6, 2022. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097
Weaver, Barry Lee 63, husband of Betty (Mumma) Weaver, of Stevens. March 4, 2022. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472
Weems, Anthony Wayne 67, husband of Jennifer, (Perini) Weems. March 9, 2022. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283
Wolpert, Howard F., Jr. 61, of Lancaster. March 8, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100