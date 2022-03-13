Aubel, Thelma L. 74, of Wrightsville. March 11, 2022. Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 717-252-1313

Aument, D. Glenn 91, husband of Jeanie, of Lancaster. March 6, 2022. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097

Barr, Doris E. 87, wife of Arthur L. Barr, of Luther Acres, Lititz. March 10, 2022. Spacht-Snyder Family Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-626-2317

Brendle, Elwood G. 96, husband of Anne Whitehead Eichelman, of Lancaster. February 26, 2022. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097

Brubaker, Levi M. 84, husband of Sandra (Boorsma) Brubaker. February 25, 2022. Short Funeral Services, Inc., 302, 684, 8521

Carson, Patricia A. (Ford) 78, wife of Edward S. Carson, of New Holland. March 6, 2022. Groff High Funeral Home, Inc., 717-354-0444

Colón, Roberto Velez Sr. 85, of Luther Acres, Lititz, husband of Janet Nace Colón. March 10, 2022. Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., 717-684-2370

Coon, Charles W. 97, formerly of Leola. March 2, 2022. Cremation Services of Pennsylvania, 717-392-3900

Deibert, Bonita M. 83, wife of Dick Deibert. March 10, 2022. Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., 717-684-2370

DeLong, Ruth Ann 84, wife of Joseph L. DeLong, of Quarryville. March 12, 2022. Dewald Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-786-3530

Englert, Joyce M. 81, of Lancaster. March 10, 2022. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300

Evans, John R. Jr. 63, of Allentown. February 24, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

Finefrock, Joseph J. Jr. 63, of Leola. March 3, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

Fisher, Gloria Ann 83, wife of Jere D. Fisher, Sr., of Elizabethtown. February 9, 2022. Spence Funeral &Cremation Services, Inc., 717-664-2270

Gantz, Robert N. 76, husband of Sue (Gingrich) Gantz, of Mount Joy,. March 7, 2022. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-5441

Gaster, Charles Edwin 94, of Maytown. February 12, 2022. Fager-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-367-1543

Geib, Kenneth R. 98, of Lititz. December 20, 2021. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-665-4341

Gregory, Thomas Allen 82, husband of Sandra L. (Jackson) Gregory, of Quarryville. March 10, 2022. Dewald Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-786-3530

Hargis, Thomas L. 85, husband of H. Sandra Hargis. March 9, 2022. Gravenor Home for Funerals, Inc., 717-733-6181

Harnish, John W. 80, husband of LaVon (Manning), of Mount Joy. March 9, 2022. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-5441

Herr, Glenn Richard 81, husband of Mary Ella (Martin) Herr, of Quarryville. March 8, 2022. Dewald Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-786-3530

Kerr, Mildred Jane 88, of Lititz. February 26, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

Kettering, Dawn Fern 89. March 10, 2022. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300

Kline, Gilbert Richard 79, husband of Nancy, of Lancaster. March 8, 2022. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300

Kreider, Phyllis G. 97, of Lancaster. March 10, 2022. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097

Lapp, Arlene E. 92, of Lititz. March 7, 2022. Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 610-593-5967

Lazarides, Aristides W. 76, husband of Josephine Lazarides, of Sherman Oaks, CA. March 1, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

Leeder, George Stewart 94, of Lancaster. February 27, 2022. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283

Lefever, Vernon G. 90, husband of Patricia A. (Giachero) Lefever, of Ephrata. February 27, 2022. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472

Lo, Cher Bee 75, husband of Soua Y. Lo, of Leola. March 7, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

Lussier, Lucien Normand Hawk 89, of Michigan. January 2, 2022.

Martin, Edna G. 91, of Lititz. March 10, 2022. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-665-4341

Mattson, Paul, Sr. 88, husband of Darlene, of Lititz. March 2, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

McCoy, Shannon B. 29, of Millersville. March 9, 2022. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-872-5041

Monk, Robert Lawrence 55, husband of Deborah L. Monk, of Nottingham. March 7, 2022. Dewald Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-786-3530

Mowery, Carl A. 68, of Lancaster. February 28, 2022. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283

Reddig, Carmen Mae March 9, 2022. Good Sipler Funeral Home & Cremation Centre, Inc., 717-336-4909

Reynolds, Andriea Susan 57, of Lancaster. March 9, 2022. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300

Rohrer, Ruth M. 77, wife of Robert K. Rohrer, of Leola. March 6, 2022. Melanie B. Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services, 717-872-1779

Santos, Aurea M. 61, of Lancaster. March 10, 2022. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300

Schiavone, Michael C., Sr. Of Lancaster. March 4, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

Smathers, Elke A. 76, of Manheim. March 9, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

Smith, Raymond R. 97, husband of Doris C. (Thomas) Smith, of Lititz. March 8, 2022. Spacht-Snyder Family Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-626-2317

Swinehart, Walter Lee Jr. 46, of Lancaster. March 7, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

Van Pelt, Sally Henry 94, of Lancaster. March 6, 2022. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097

Weaver, Barry Lee 63, husband of Betty (Mumma) Weaver, of Stevens. March 4, 2022. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472

Weems, Anthony Wayne 67, husband of Jennifer, (Perini) Weems. March 9, 2022. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283

Wolpert, Howard F., Jr. 61, of Lancaster. March 8, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

