Cooke, John Michael 41, of Manor Township. March 9, 2021. March 9, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

Esh, Daniel S., Jr. 82, husband of Amanda B. Miller Esh, of Bird-in-Hand. March 10, 2021. Furman Home for Funerals, 717-656-6833

Fry, Doreen W. 80, of Lancaster. March 9, 2021. ­Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-285-4513

Garcia, Carmen Rosa 79, of Landisville. March 9, 2021. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283

Gutshall, Leroy E. 89, of Elizabethtown. March 9, 2021. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-5441

Krause, Ronald C. 72, husband of Linda L. (Smeltz) Krause, of Lancaster. March 10, 2021. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-5441

Lapp, Amos S., Jr. 80, husband of Emma (Esh) Miller Lapp, of Strasburg. March 9, 2021. Furman Home for Funerals, 717-656-6833

Lerch, Thomas John 82, husband of Beverly M. (Maurer) Lerch, of Ephrata. March 9, 2021. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472

McEwen, Valerie E. 63, of Columbia. March 6, 2021. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472

McSparran, Joseph E., Jr. 77, husband of Mary Ann (Johnston), of Lititz. March 9, 2021. Spacht-Snyder Family Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-626-2317

Moyer, Carolyn Marie (Schairer) 83, wife of Karl Moyer, of Lancaster. March 3, 2021. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097

Pittman, Charles P. 60, husband of Donna D. Pittman, of New Holland. March 10, 2021. Groff High Funeral Home, Inc., 717-354-0444

Shirk, Levi 87, of New Holland. Groff High Funeral Home, Inc., 717-354-0444

Sushinski, Michael W. 66, husband of Rosemary Johnston Sushinski, of Ephrata. January 29, 2021. Cremation Society of Pennsylvania, 800-720-8221

Zielasko, Nancy 87. February 25, 2021. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283

