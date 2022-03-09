Andrews, Patrick J. 72, husband of Rhoda Andrews, of Columbia. March 6, 2022. Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., 717-684-2370
Axe, Gregory 38, of Altoona. March 7, 2022. Reynolds and Shivery Funeral Home, 717-786-3272
Binkley, Mildred M. 96, of Lititz. March 5, 2022. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-872-5041
Brown, Wayne A. 66, husband of Stephanie Brown, of Holtwood. March 6, 2022. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283
Carson, Patricia A. (Ford) 78, wife of Edward S. Carson, of New Holland. March 6, 2022. Groff High Funeral Home, Inc., 717-354-0444
Cerasa Smith Lauther, Mildred 93, of York. March 5, 2022. Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc., 717-225-1677
Coon, Charles W. 97, formerly of Leola. March 2, 2022. Cremation Services of Pennsylvania, 717-392-3900
Dennison, Ayishia L. 46, of Lancaster. March 2, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Hann, Blair A. 79, husband of Grace R. (Yoder) Hann, of Elizabethtown. March 5, 2022. Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-367-1543
Harnish, Paul K. 92, of Washington Boro. December 24, 2021. Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-684-6633
Hilton, Curtis Hamilton 91, of New Providence. March 7, 2022. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Manuel, Amanda J. 38, of Lancaster. March 5, 2022. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-393-9661
Monteforte, Theresa C. 95. March 5, 2022. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097
Myers, Mary B. 93, of Lancaster. March 6, 2022. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097
Nguyen, Robbins M. 40, of Lancaster. March 5, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Osiolek, Linda K. 65, wife of Richard A. Osiolek, of Newark, DE. March 5, 2022. Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Homes & Crematory, 302-368-9500
Rineer, Gary Clifford 71, husband of Deborah (Appel) Rineer, of Paradise. March 5, 2022. Bachman Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-687-7644
Trump, Richard W. 89, of Myerstown. March 7, 2022. Clauser Funeral Home, Inc., 717-949-6588
Zerbe, Clayton C. 83, of Denver. March 6, 2022. Good Sipler Funeral Home & Cremation Centre, Inc., 717-336-4909