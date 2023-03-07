Althouse, Neil 86, of Ephrata. March 4, 2023. Paul L. Gravenor Home for Funerals, Inc., 717-733-6181
Antonio, Jose 62, husband of Jocelyn Rios Montosa, of Ephrata. March 4, 2023. Melanie B. Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services, 717-393-1776
Coe, Patricia J. 79, wife of Wayne Coe, of Little Britain. March 3, 2023. Dewald Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc., 717-786-3530
Esh, Naomi L. 73, of Delta. March 6, 2023. Reynolds and Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 717-786-3272
Floyd, Doris Jeanette Bitner 85, wife of Carl E. Floyd, of St. Anne's Retirement Community. March 5, 2023. Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-285-4513
Gingerich, Paul Mark 88, husband of Arlene Byler Gingerich, of New Holland. March 4, 2023. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-5441
Kleinfelter, Harvey C. 88, husband of Carolyn J. (Bradley) Kleinfelter, of Elizabethtown. March 2, 2023. Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-367-1543
Lapp, Emma L. King 92, of Gap. March 6, 2023. Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 610-593-5967
Leedom, Evelyn 92, of Elizabethtown. March 5, 2023. Cremation Services of Pennsylvania, 717-392-3900
Leon, Maria E. 70, of Lancaster. March 5, 2023. Melanie B. Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services, 717-393-1776
Mastriania, Joseph A. 85, husband of Sandra Mastriania, of Lancaster. March 2, 2023. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283
May, Douglas W. 93, of Narvon. March 5, 2023. The Labs Funeral Home, Inc., 610-273-3914
McDowell, Chad Aaron 50, husband of Jennifer (Murphy) McDowell, of Quarryville. March 5, 2023. Dewald Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc., 717-786-3530
Messina, Sally A. 80, of Millersville. March 4, 2023. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-872-5041
Miller, Diane L. 75, of Lancaster. March 5, 2023. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283
Morgan, Harry L. 92, husband of Ruth N. Willier Morgan, of Ronks. March 4, 2023. Furman Home for Funerals, 717-656-6833
Patterson, Robert L. 86, of Lancaster. March 4, 2023. Charles F. Snyder III Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-464-4600
Petterson, Jeff, Jr. 81, husband of Sharon Aurand Peterson, of Christiana. March 4, 2023. Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 610-593-5967
Reedy, Peggy A. 67, of New Providence. March 4, 2023. Reynolds and Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 717-786-3272
Rozell, Cynthia Ann (Wysock) 67, wife of Steven Rozell, of Lancaster. March 5, 2023. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-393-9661
Stambaugh, George 79, of Salunga-Landisville. March 4, 2023. Cremation Services of Pennsylvania, 717-392-3900