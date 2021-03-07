Blanck, Phil 69, formerly of Lancaster County. March 1, 2021.
Bray, Martha F. Kirkpatrick 88, of Lancaster. March 2, 2021. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Breidenstein, Charles 90, husband of Arlene Breidenstein. March 3, 2021. Schumacher & Benner Funeral Home & Crematory, 610-326-5755
Campbell, David Kenneth 87, of Lancaster. March 3, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Coons, Cynthia Sensenig (Cindy) Of Lancaster. March 1, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Finger, Chet L. 61, of Narvon. February 25, 2021. Cremation Services of Pennsylvania, 717-392-3900
Forry, Richard E. 71, of Elizabethtown. March 4, 2021. Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-367-1543
Garman, Elfriede E. 92, of Stevens. March 4, 2021. Good Sipler Funeral Home & Cremation Centre, Inc., 717-336-4909
Goshorn, Richard M. 62, husband of Cindy Rosenberry Goshorn, of Brownstown. March 3, 2021. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-665-4341
Hall, Brad Elliot, Sr. 50, of Leola. March 4, 2021. Furman Home for Funerals, 717-656-6833
Heiselman, Artemis H. 97, of Lancaster. March 3, 2021. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Hill, James A. 74, husband of Mary L. (Graeser) Hill, of Mount Joy. March 3, 2021. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-5441
Howell, Jennifer L. 42, of Conestoga. February 23, 2021. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097
Hufford, Melvin R. 87, husband of Peggy (Offer) Hufford, of Mount Joy. March 3, 2021. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-5441
Karns, William H. 87, of Central. February 27, 2021. McMichael Funeral Home, Inc., 570-925-2385
Kauffman, Verna M. 104, of Ephrata Manor. March 4, 2021. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097
King, Eugene David 89, husband of Darlene Anne (Enck) King, of Ephrata. March 3, 2021. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472
Litz, Duwayne R. 76, partner of Steve Triglia, of Oakland Park, Florida. February 20, 2021.
MacRae, Iris (Stella) 101, of Brethren Village, Lititz. March 4, 2021. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Maklin, Kevin Scott 54, of Lancaster. February 26, 2021. Cremation Services of Pennsylvania, 717-392-3900
Mellott-Myers, Glenda May 70, wife of Nelson Myers, of Millersville. March 5, 2021. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-665-4341
Moyer, Carolyn Marie (Schairer) 83, wife of Karl Moyer, of Lancaster. March 3, 2021. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097
Noll, Sherry 53, of Marietta. March 3, 2021. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-5441
Ostertag, Donald O. 82, husband of Lois A. McGaw Ostertag, of Lititz. March 5, 2020. Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 610-593-5967
Petrosky, Harry J. 77, of Lancaster. February 23, 2021. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097
Pollock, Joan Hambleton 89, of Millersville. February 26, 2021. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097
Rigler, Stuart 84, husband of Elizabeth J. (Dewey) Rigler, of Lancaster. March 4, 2021. The Labs Funeral Home, Inc., 610-273-3914
Rohrbaugh, Robin L. 69, wife of Roger L. Rohrbaugh, of Manheim Twp. March 4, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Sellers, Steele Roberts II 70, husband of Deborah Sellers, of Willow Street. March 2, 2021. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Strausser, Carol A. 79, wife of John Brown, of Maytown. March 1, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Taylor, Marilyn Louise 77. February 25, 2021. Cremation Services of Pennsylvania, 717-392-3900
Thompson, Anna W. 88, of Kirkwood. March 5, 2021. Dewald Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-786-3530
Trotter, John, Sr. 74, husband of Eldrida Trotter, of Ephrata. March 2, 2021. Cremation Services of Pennsylvania, 717-392-3900
Wentz, Nevin Walter, Jr. 72, of Lancaster. February 27, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Wiker, Harold L. 86, husband of Beverly L. (Eshleman) Wiker, of Strasburg. March 4, 2021. Bachman Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-687-7644