Breneman, Jerry Shenk 78, husband of Miriam (Metzler) Breneman. March 2, 2023. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Dienner, Eli S. 72, husband of Rachel L. Stoltzfus Dienner, of 215 Harry Road, Parkesburg. March 5, 2023. Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 610-593-5967
Greiner, Donald E. III 37, husband of Kayleigh (Dunagan) Greiner, of Lititz. March 3, 2023. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-665-4341
Kampmeyer, Debra A. 64, wife of Gerald Lewis, of Mount Joy. March 4, 2023. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-5441
Landis, Alma Ruth 92, of Brethren Village. March 4, 2023. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
McCabe, Joan Carol 71, of Morgantown. March 4, 2023. Furman Home for Funerals, 717-656-6833
Miller, Katie E. 72, wife of Jacob L. Miller, of 629 Mill Creek School Rd., Bird-in-Hand. March 4, 2023. Furman Home for Funerals, 717-656-6833
Parks, Darbin 65, of Mount Joy. March 2, 2023. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-5441
Roeser, Preston F. 102, husband of Julie Ann Roeser, of Lancaster, March 3, 2023. Groff High Funeral Home, 717-354-0444
Sauder, Donna M. 76, wife of John M. Sauder, of Leola. March 2, 2023. Groff-High Funeral Home, 717-354-0444
Shelly, Ethel Mae Longenecker 100, of Manheim. February 28, 2023. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-665-4341
Zimmerman, Sarah Ann 87, of Gretna Springs, Manheim. March 3, 2023. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472