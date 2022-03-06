Aastad, Andreas 99, husband of Carol Davis Aastad. February 25, 2022. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Adams, George Weidman 80, of Lancaster. March 2, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Aranda, Joel R. 45, of Columbia. March 1, 2022. Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-684-6633
Beshore, Harold D. 79, of Denver. March 3, 2022. Good Sipler Funeral & Cremation Centre, Inc., 717-336-4909
Blantz, Jerrold T. 67, of Ronks, companion of Ginny Schoenberger. March 2, 2022. Reynolds and Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 717-786-3272
Bouder, Dorothy E. 77, of Lititz. March 2, 2022. Gravenor Home for Funerals, Inc., 717-733-6181
Buckwalter, Gary L. 87, husband of Mary Buckwalter. February 24, 2022. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-393-9661
Buckwalter, MaryAnn C. 90, of Lancaster. February 26, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Carter, V. Merrill 91, husband of Thomasine Donnelly Carter, of Quarryville. March 3, 2022. Reynolds and Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 717-786-3272
Chandler, Helen E. 77, of Paradise. February 20, 2022. Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 610-593-5967
Daveler, Ralph R. 76, husband of Stephanie (Barton) Daveler, of Lancaster. March 1, 2022. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Deist, Robert E. II 38, of Leola. February 28, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Earhart, Judith Elaine 80. March 1, 2022. Spacht-Snyder Family Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-626-2317
Engle, James C., Jr. 77, husband of Sandra Bush Engle, of Lancaster. February 27, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Erisman, Sally Jean (Aument) 88, wife of A. Richard Erisman, of Willow Valley Retirement Communities. January 20, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Glover, Charlotte M. 95, of Lancaster. March 4, 2022. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Hamp, William D. 77, husband of Barbara (Krull) Hamp, of Lancaster. February 21, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Hellmann, Matthew Spence 33. February 24, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Herr, H. Eileen 87, of Lancaster. March 4, 2022. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097
Houser, Edward C. 86. March 3, 2022. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Ibach, Glenn R. 83, husband of Mary E. Rohrohrback Ibach, of Mountville. March 2, 2022. Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-285-4513
Johnson, Lois 94, of Millersville. March 2, 2022. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-872-5041
Kirkman, Burton Lawrence 88. February 2, 2022. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097
Mellott, Daniel J. 28, husband of Shelby M. Dill, of Lancaster. March 2, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Meserole, Donald 75, of Marietta. January 29, 2022. Cremation Society of Pennsylvania, 800-720-8221
Palumbo, Norma Lucille (Bowers) 94, wife of Valentino A. Palumbo, of Lancaster. February 22, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Ramer, Joy L. 57, of Lilly Drive, Ephrata. March 1, 2022. Joseph W. Epler Funeral Home, 570-473-3097
Reeves, R. Mac 79, husband of Jane Moseley Reeves, of Lancaster. March 2, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Reisinger, Dennis A. Of Manheim. February 17, 2022. Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-684-6633
Roland, Jennie L. 87, of Mount Hope Nazarene Community, Manheim. March 4, 2022. Furman Home for Funerals, 717-656-6833
Ruby, Steven L. 57, of Hellam. February 28, 2022. John W. Keffer Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 717-854-9211
Rush, George Franklin 82, of Mount Joy and Elizabethtown. March 2, 2022. Hoover Funeral Homes & Crematory, 717-533-7700
Sauder, F. Lester 80, husband of Miriam (High) Sauder, of Cedar Run. February 28, 2022. Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 570-724-2200
Shaffer, Ruth Ann 89, of Neffsville. March 2, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Shank, Carol Ann 57, of Elizabethtown. March, 4, 2022. Sheetz Funeral Home. 717-653-5441
Smoker, John L. 97, of New Holland. March 2, 2022. Furman Home for Funerals, 717-656-6833
Sweitzer, Ruth Ellen 88, of Moorpark, California. December 14, 2021. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-5441
Titus, Frederick E. 93. February 13, 2022. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-393-9661
Veith, Joan D. 76, wife of Philip A. Veith, of Pequea. February 25, 2022. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097
Wagner, Carole J. 90, of Lancaster. February 25, 2022. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Winebarger, Scotty E. 81, husband of Carol Jean Book Winebarger, of Manheim. February 26, 2022. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-665-4341
Witmer, Jan A. 85, husband of Patricia (Palsgrove) Witmer, of Ephrata. January 20, 2022. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472
Wool, John C. Of Castro Valley, California. February 11, 2022.