Barr, Edgar W. 89, husband of Jeanette (Goshert) Barr, of Ephrata. June 27, 2021. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472
Burrs, Elizabeth A. 79, of Lancaster. June 26, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Byler, Claire C. 90, wife of David A. Byler, of Garden Spot Village, New Holland. June 25, 2021. Groff High Funeral Home, 717-354-0444
Diemer, Helma M. 91, of Neffsville. June 27, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Gianopoulos, Mary D. 98, of Lancaster. June 29, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Hanna, John D. Sr. 66, of New Providence. June 25, 2021. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-872-5041
Hilsher, Harold R. 78, of Manheim. June 25, 2021. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-665-4341
Hoffer, Nancy L. 66, wife of Douglas M. Hoffer, of Eden Twp. June 24, 2021. Bachman Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-687-7644
Horton, Nancy Lou 81, of Manheim. June 28, 2021. Groff High Funeral Home, Inc., 717-354-0444
Longenecker, Aileen (Werner) 87, wife of John C. Longennecker, of Lancaster. June 28, 2021. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Menges, Bertha A. Schweizer 93, of Lancaster. June 26, 2021. Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-285-4513
Nigro, Ruth Evelyn 88, formerly of Gordonville. June 25, 2021. PA Simple Cremation, 814-765-1124
Nixdorf, Herbert L. 63, of Leola. June 27, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Schannauer, Betty Mae (Koenig) 89, of Sinking Spring. June 28, 2021. Roseboro Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc. 717-336-6531
Spitler, Dallas G. 81, of Grantville. June 28, 2021. Buse Funeral Home, 717-469-2341
Stewart, Betty Lou 71, of Lancaster. June 18, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Stoltzfus, Ariana S. 80, of 161 N. Red School Road, Morgantown. June 29, 2021. Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 610-593-5967
Tshudy, Bonnie Renee (Bottomstone) 78, of Lancaster. June 26, 2021. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Tustin, Paul E. 95, husband of Dorothea Jean (Heintzman) Tustin, of East Petersburg. June 24, 2021. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-665-4341
Whitehead, Pauline E. 95, of Spring Township. June 27, 2021. Roseboro Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc. 717-336-6531
Wolfe, Yvonne C. 82, formerly of Kirkwood. June 22, 2021. Dewald Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-786-3530
Xiong, Bee Husband of May Lee, of Philadelphia. June 20, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100