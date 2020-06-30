Aument, Robert H. 98, formerly of Millersville. June 27, 2020. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097
Berger, Kathryn A. (Heitz) 95, of Stevens. June 28, 2020. Good Sipler Funeral Home & Cremation Centre, Inc., 717-336-4909
Bouder, Dorothy H. 94, of Lancaster. June 28, 2020. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283
Detz, Shirley Cummings 84. June 27, 2020. Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., 717-684-2370
Faul, Walter J., Jr. 86, husband of Shirley (Fraunfelter) Faul, of Millersville. June 27, 2020. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-872-5041
Fisher, Samuel E. 84, of 509 Churchtown Rd., Honey Brook. June 28, 2020. Furman Home for Funerals, 717-656-6833
Harnish, Robin J. 60, of Narvon. June 26, 2020. Groff High Funeral Home, Inc., 717-354-0444
Hartman, Tania Tomasa Herradon 72, of Lancaster. June 27, 2020. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283
Hertzog, Lilyann W. 97, formerly of Denver. June 29, 2020. Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-336-6531
Longenecker, Nancy Ruth Frey 89, of Mennonite Home Communities, Lancaster. June 27, 2020. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097
Lynch, Claude W. 81, husband of Dolores M. (DeLorenzo) Lynch, of Stevens. June 27, 2020. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472
Scherpf, Arvid M., Jr. 63, formerly of Lititz. May 20, 2020. Spacht-Snyder Family Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-626-2317
Shirk, Joseph Z. 76, husband of Martha Z. (Weaver) Shirk, of Lititz. June 27, 2020. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472
Staman, Shirley H. 75, wife of Stephen Staman, of Columbia. June 28, 2020. Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., 717-684-2370
Stoltzfus, Sol E. 89, of Paradise. June 28, 2020. Furman Home for Funerals, 717-656-6833
Styer, Floribel G. 91, of Narvon. June 27, 2020. Eckenroth Home for Funerals, 717-445-5122
Weicksel, Betty Louise Whiteside 96, formerly of Kirkwood. June 28, 2020. Reynolds and Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 717-786-3272
Westfall, Gary P., Sr. 74, of Christiana. June 27, 2020. Wilde Funeral Home, 610-857-5551
White, Paul David 51, of Venice, FL. June 24, 2020.
Wiker, Harry E. 71, of Leola. June 26, 2020. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283
Wilson, Kathy E. 76, wife of Boyd Wilson, formerly of Lancaster. June 25, 2020. Meyers Funeral Chapel, 816-741-0251
Zellem, George J. 91, of Sterling, VA. June 12, 2020.
Zimmerman, Paul M. 92, of Lititz. June 28, 2020. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472