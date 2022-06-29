Bellamy, Osbie J. 79, companion of Ruby McKinney, of Lancaster. June 25, 2022. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-393-9661
Breneman, Rosalie Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-393-9661
Bushong, Angie Virginia Lee 79, formerly of Lancaster. June 24, 2022. Williams Funeral Homes, 757-787-2340
D’Amico, Laura R. 91, of Honey Brook. June 15, 2022. The Labs Funeral Home, Inc., 610-273-3914
Dannelley, Alice J. 75, of Lancaster.June 25, 2022. Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-285-4513
Danz, Nancy Y. Of Ephrata. June 19, 2022. Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home Inc., 610-374-5440
Getz, Joan B. 85, formerly of Leola. June 27, 2022. Furman Home for Funerals, 717-656-6833
Griffith, Marian R. 95, of Manheim. June 25, 2022. Spence Funeral &Cremation Services, Inc., 717-664-2270
Heiney, Robert E. Sr. 84, husband of Gloria (Martin) Heiney, of Willow Street. June 25, 2022. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283
Logan, John E. III 63, husband of Denise L. (Johns) Logan, of Stevens. June 24, 2022. Good Sipler Funeral & Cremation Centre, Inc., 717-336-4909
Maestle, Barbara Jean 83, formerly of New Holland. December 17, 2022. Furman Home for Funerals, 717-656-6833
Moseman, Jill 58, wife of Christopher Moseman, of Lititz. June 17, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Nguyen, Hoang M. 57, husband of Hang T. Le, of Lancaster. June 27, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Simmons, Katherine L. 76, wife of Jeff Simmons, of Lancaster. June 23, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Smith, Andrew F. 73, husband of Bonnie (Foust) Smith, formerly of Lancaster. June 23, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Stock, Roberta L. (Burkholder) 67, wife of William D. Stock, Jr., of East Hempfield Township. June 24, 2022. Groff High Funeral Home, 717-354-0444
Whispel, Gary R. Of Lancaster. June 23, 2022. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300