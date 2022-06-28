Chambers, James L. 80, of Quarryville. June 24, 2022. Reynolds and Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 717-786-3272
Dannay, Douglas 88, of Lancaster. June 17, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Foltz, Richard A. 74, husband of M S Loeffler Foltz, of Willow Street. June 15, 2022. Melanie B. Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services, 717-393-1776
Geiger, Charlotte Rosette Henriette 95, of Leola. June 25, 2022. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283
Heiney, Robert Eugene 84, husband of Gloria Heiney, of Willow Street. June 25, 2022. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283
Huber, Floyd B. 54, husband of G. Elaine (Zeiset) Huber, of Denver. June 27, 2022. Eckenroth Home for Funerals, 717-445-5122
Kreider, Margaret H. (Overly) 94, formerly of Leola. June 26, 2022. Beck Funeral Home, Inc., 717-354-2227
McKee, Ricky A. 52, partner of partner Amanda J. Mitchell, of Manheim. June 22, 2022. Hoffman Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-243-4511
Ortiz, Kiara Maria 3 months, daughter of Andres Enrique Ortiz and Jennie Marie Martinez. June 26, 2022. Melanie B. Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services, 717-393-1776
Roy, Marian Niskey 81, of Lititz. June 23, 2022. Clauser Funeral Home, Inc., 717-949-6588
Smith, Clifford L., Jr. 89, husband of Ruth Steitz Smith, of Willow Valley Communities. June 26, 2022. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097
Stark, Carol Ann (Mowers) 78, wife of John Stark, of Akron. June 25, 2022. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472
Taylor, Francanna Z. 93, of Mount Joy. June 23, 2022. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-5441
Zander, William B. 95, of Quarryville. June 25, 2022. Dewald Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-786-3530