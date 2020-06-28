Aument, Linda L. 77, of Quarryville. June 26, 2020. Dewald Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc., 717-786-3530

Behrendt, Jean Getz 94. June 21, 2020. Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-336-6531

Bierer, James R. 75, husband of Nancy McDowell Bierer, of Columbia. June 5, 2020. Grimes Funeral Chapels, 830-257-4544

Conklin, Tatiana Grace 15, daughter of Michael and Thelma Conklin, of Brickerville. June 25, 2020. Cremation Services of Pennsylvania, 717-392-3900

Fisher, Richard Frederick, Jr. Of Lancaster and Washington, D.C. June 13, 2020. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

Frantz, Michael A. 72, husband of Kathleen Magbag, of Lancaster. June 25, 2020. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300

Herr, William F., Jr. 80, husband of Thelma (Hoober) Herr, of Ephrata. June 17, 2020. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097

Hobbs, Barbara A. 72, of Baltimore, MD. June 20, 2020. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-393-9661

Hollinger, Ruth L. 85, of Lancaster. June 25, 2020. Furman Home for Funerals, 717-656-6833

Hostetter, Douglas Arthur 55, of Great Neck, NY. April 26, 2020.

Kadel, John H. 98, husband of Louise Mary (DelleMonache) Kadel, of Lititz. June 22, 2020. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097

Keeney, Miriam Bair 92, wife of Walter A. Keeney, Jr., of Lancaster. June 20, 2020. Cremation Society of Pennsylvania, 800-720-8221

McNeil, James Husband of Ernestine McNeil, of Indian Trail, NC. June 20, 2020. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300

Mitchell, Andrew M. 66, of Lancaster. June 24, 2020. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

Mohler, Anita A. June 21, 2020. Sheetz Funeral Home, 717-653-5441

Patterson, Robert E. 88, companion of Carolyn Blish, of Willow Street. June 17, 2020. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097

Potts, Lee Boland Husband of Diane Potts, of Strasburg. June 22, 2020. Bachman Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-687-7644

Raccuglia, Steven J. 50, husband of Christy (Butala) Raccuglia, of Millersville, June 21, 2020. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-872-5041

Rogers, Harry H. 72, of Pequea. June 21, 2020. Reynolds and Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 717-786-3272

Rothfus, Michael Doyle 51, of Leola. June 20, 2020. ­Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-285-4513

Russo, Lucille M. 93, of Lititz. June 6, 2020. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

Sease, Jane L. 92, formerly of Ephrata. June 26, 2020. Paul L. Gravenor Home For Funerals, 717-733-6181

Seifred, Ruth June 22, 2020. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300

Sellers, Shirley R. 83, wife of Ivan W. Sellers, of Lancaster. June 24, 2020. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097

Stark, Lilah Grace Infant daughter of Kyle and Ellen (Givler) Stark. June 18, 2020. Gravenor Home for Funerals, Inc., 717-733-6181

Thomas, Michael L. 63, of Stewartstown. June 26, 2020. Cremation Services of Pennsylvania, 717-392-3900

Weaver, Mary Joan 87, wife of Melvin H. Weaver, of Lititz. June 25, 2020. Spacht-Snyder Family Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-626-2317

Wivell, Anna M. 100, formerly of Denver. June 26, 2020. Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-336-6531

LNP Media Group, Inc.

Tags

Sign up for our newsletter