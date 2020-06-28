Aument, Linda L. 77, of Quarryville. June 26, 2020. Dewald Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc., 717-786-3530
Behrendt, Jean Getz 94. June 21, 2020. Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-336-6531
Bierer, James R. 75, husband of Nancy McDowell Bierer, of Columbia. June 5, 2020. Grimes Funeral Chapels, 830-257-4544
Conklin, Tatiana Grace 15, daughter of Michael and Thelma Conklin, of Brickerville. June 25, 2020. Cremation Services of Pennsylvania, 717-392-3900
Fisher, Richard Frederick, Jr. Of Lancaster and Washington, D.C. June 13, 2020. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Frantz, Michael A. 72, husband of Kathleen Magbag, of Lancaster. June 25, 2020. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Herr, William F., Jr. 80, husband of Thelma (Hoober) Herr, of Ephrata. June 17, 2020. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097
Hobbs, Barbara A. 72, of Baltimore, MD. June 20, 2020. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-393-9661
Hollinger, Ruth L. 85, of Lancaster. June 25, 2020. Furman Home for Funerals, 717-656-6833
Hostetter, Douglas Arthur 55, of Great Neck, NY. April 26, 2020.
Kadel, John H. 98, husband of Louise Mary (DelleMonache) Kadel, of Lititz. June 22, 2020. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097
Keeney, Miriam Bair 92, wife of Walter A. Keeney, Jr., of Lancaster. June 20, 2020. Cremation Society of Pennsylvania, 800-720-8221
McNeil, James Husband of Ernestine McNeil, of Indian Trail, NC. June 20, 2020. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Mitchell, Andrew M. 66, of Lancaster. June 24, 2020. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Mohler, Anita A. June 21, 2020. Sheetz Funeral Home, 717-653-5441
Patterson, Robert E. 88, companion of Carolyn Blish, of Willow Street. June 17, 2020. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097
Potts, Lee Boland Husband of Diane Potts, of Strasburg. June 22, 2020. Bachman Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-687-7644
Raccuglia, Steven J. 50, husband of Christy (Butala) Raccuglia, of Millersville, June 21, 2020. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-872-5041
Rogers, Harry H. 72, of Pequea. June 21, 2020. Reynolds and Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 717-786-3272
Rothfus, Michael Doyle 51, of Leola. June 20, 2020. Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-285-4513
Russo, Lucille M. 93, of Lititz. June 6, 2020. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Sease, Jane L. 92, formerly of Ephrata. June 26, 2020. Paul L. Gravenor Home For Funerals, 717-733-6181
Seifred, Ruth June 22, 2020. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Sellers, Shirley R. 83, wife of Ivan W. Sellers, of Lancaster. June 24, 2020. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097
Stark, Lilah Grace Infant daughter of Kyle and Ellen (Givler) Stark. June 18, 2020. Gravenor Home for Funerals, Inc., 717-733-6181
Thomas, Michael L. 63, of Stewartstown. June 26, 2020. Cremation Services of Pennsylvania, 717-392-3900
Weaver, Mary Joan 87, wife of Melvin H. Weaver, of Lititz. June 25, 2020. Spacht-Snyder Family Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-626-2317
Wivell, Anna M. 100, formerly of Denver. June 26, 2020. Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-336-6531