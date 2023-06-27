Arment, Martin Roy, Jr. 86, companion of June J. Putt, of Conestoga. June 19, 2023. Cremation Society of Pennsylvania, 800-720-8221
Hanna, Elsie M. 79, wife of C. James Hanna, of Leola. June 25, 2023. Groff High Funeral Home, Inc., 717-354-0444
Huber, Glenn A. 87, husband of Dolores J. Huber, formerly of Lancaster. June 18, 2023
Imhoff, Royce Garfield 88, husband of Mary Lou (Houser) Imhoff, of Lancaster. June 24, 2023. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097
Kuhn, Clair R. 69, of Columbia. June 25, 2023. Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., 717-684-2370
Luz, Carl J. 61, of Reinholds. June 22, 2023. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472
Showalter, Marvin D. 87, of Lititz. June 24, 2023. Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-336-6531
Smucker, Marian S. 57, wife of Amos S. Smucker, of Leola. June 25, 2023. Furman Home for Funerals, 717-656-6833