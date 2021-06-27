Black, Betty J. 91. February 19, 2021. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Collins, Beatrice June 97, of Lancaster. June 14, 2021. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097
Croy, Michael Hayes 21, of Morgantown. June 23, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Curran, Valerie Lee 77, wife of Thomas Ward Curran, of Lancaster. June 22, 2021. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-872-5041
Davenport, Clayton Allen Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Davis, Gale R. (Heilenman) 78, of Lancaster. June 4, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Donald, Jack 90, husband of Mary Jane (Lanyon) Donald. June 7, 2021. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097
Dysard, Frank E. 79, husband of Kay (Morgan) Dysard, of Elizabethtown. June 22, 2021. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-5441
Frey, Jeanne 85, of Millersville. June 18, 2021. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-872-5041
Geib, Richard E. 89, formerly of Lancaster. June 24, 2021. Jesse H. Geigle Funeral Home, 717-652-7701
George, Shirley A. 85, of Lititz. June 24, 2021. Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., 717-684-2370
Gerz, Richard Sr. Of Lancaster. June 19, 2021. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283
Good, Richard L. 80, husband of Marilyn Good, of Rome, NY. June 20, 2021. Nunn and Harper Funeral Home, (315) 337-8500
Gray, Mary Jean Jakubowski 92, wife of Charles F. Gray. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home &Crematory, 717-560-5100
Habyk, Harold 70, husband of Darlene (Bruno) Habyk, of Maytown. June 22, 2021. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-5441
Hamlin, Jan A. 85, husband of Ann M. (Lanza) Hamlin, of Akron. May 27, 2021. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472
Harnish, Ana Lydia 63, wife of Jerry L. Harnish, Jr., of Lancaster. June 22, 2021. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-393-9661
Hernandez, Samuel Husband of Kate Hernandez. June 18, 2021. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-872-5041
Hershey, Donald Clarence 80, husband of Mary Jane (Midge) Hershey. June 20, 2021. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-665-4341
Hoover, Kimberly J. (Burke) 52, wife of Michael Hoover, of Southport, CT. June 23, 2021. Spear-Miller Funeral Home, 203-259-0824
Jackson, Walter Sanford 91, husband of Helen (Betsy) Shoppy Jackson, of Greensburg. June 21, 2021. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Jewett, Sarah Elizabeth Kluttz Formerly of Willow Valley. June 24, 2021.
Kochersperger, Margaret W. June 25, 2021. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Kraybill, Nancy Mast 95, of Lititz. June 24, 2021. Spacht-Snyder Family Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-626-2317
Martin, Judy 71, wife of Richard Martin, of Newport, VT. June 19, 2021. Curtis-Britch & Bouffard Funeral Home, 802-334-2720
McCann, William Dean 86, of Lititz. June 7, 2021. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Messner, Ruth Ann 89, of Garden Spot Village, New Holland. June 19, 2021. Paul L. Gravenor Home For Funerals, 717-733-6181
Mumma, Jane Louise 78, wife of Ray L. Mumma, of Manheim. June 23, 2021. Cremation Services of Pennsylvania, 717-392-3900
Rajnic, Jean (Dino) Wife of James W. Rajnic, of Mount Joy. June 25, 2021. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-5441
Rummel, Alta A. (Eichelberger) 99, of Lititz. June 21, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Schnader, Elmer A. 97, husband of Dorothy Schnader, of Cornwall. June 21, 2021. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home, 717-393-9661
Stackhouse, Vivian Myrtle (Wadsworth) 103. June 21, 2021. Dewald Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc., 717-786-3530
Wenger, Charles Leroy 77, formerly of Chambersburg. June 22, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Williams, J. Barry 90, of Lancaster. June 17, 2021. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097