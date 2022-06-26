Amaro-Laboy, Angel L. 67, of Lancaster, companion of Bert Wilson. June 21, 2022.
Barnum, Barbara Anne 88, of Brethren Village. June 23, 2022. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Bays, Roger Lee 70, of Lancaster. June 15, 2022. Cremation Services of Pennsylvania, 717-392-3900
Bergdoll, William Henry 84, husband of Judith A. (Hackett) Bergdoll, of Peach Bottom. June 23, 2022. Dewald Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-786-3530
Bernhardt, Patsy Ann (Lewis) 86, of Lancaster. June 16, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Blakinger, Richard J. 100, of Willow Valley Communities. June 23, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Bowman, Mel H. June 23, 2022. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Boyer, Gloria J. (Kreamer) June 19, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Buckles, Lisa A. (Smith) 60, of Denver, wife of Ralph B. Buckles, Jr. June 20, 2022. Good Sipler Funeral & Cremation Centre, Inc., 717-336-4909
Butz, Gloria M. (Creamer) 96. June 23, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Coller, Norman R. June 23, 2022. Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc., 610-374-5440
Crockett, Howell L. Jr. 71, husband of Phyllis D. (Deibert) Crockett, of Kinzers. June 18, 2022. Groff High Funeral Home, 717-354-0444
Giordano, Joseph D. 93, formerly of Lancaster, husband of Theresa M. (Spidle) Giordano. June 22, 2022. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-872-5041
Good, Ellen Mae (Smith) 71, wife of Willis G. Good, of Stevens. June 22, 2022. Good Sipler Funeral & Cremation Centre, 717-336-4909
Grager, Brenda S. 68, of Strasburg. June 16, 2022. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097
Groome, Robert S. 89, of Ephrata. June 13, 2022. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472
Hahn, Betty Jane 89, of Lancaster. June 24, 2022. Cremation Services of Pennsylvania, 717-392-3900
Hall, Charles L. Sr. 88, husband of Thelma (Hallman) Hall, of Lancaster. June 20, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Henderson, Earle H. Jr. Husband of Yvonne (Vonnie) Gochnauer Henderson. June 19, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Hess, Edith L. (Messner) 93, of Lebanon. June 14, 2022. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-665-4341
Hoffman, John Louis 62, of Lancaster. June 12, 2022. Cremation Services of Pennsylvania, 717-392-3900
Hoover, Kenneth Lee 70, of Lancaster. June 14, 2022. Cremation Services of Pennsylvania, 717-392-3900
Hudson, James T., Sr. 85, husband of Mary Ellen Hudson. June 20, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Inshetski, Edward Robert 61, husband of Olga Inshetski. January 6, 2022.
Kugle, Donald J. 87, of Elizabethtown. June 13, 2022. Smedley-Finkenbinder Funeral Home, 717-426-3614
Lawson, Mary Lou 82, wife of Thomas Lawson, of Columbia. June 10, 2022. Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., 717-684-2370
Martin, Lucinda Jane (Walter) Wife of Everett Nelson Martin. June 24, 2022. Groff High Funeral Home, 717-354-0444
Mohn, Paul E. Jr. 83, husband of Florence (Herr) Mohn, of Brethren Village. June 23, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Nixdorf, William Allen 55, husband of Jennifer Coyne-Nixdorf, of Bluffton, SC. June 16, 2022. Spacht-Snyder Family Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-626-2317
Noffz, Jay C. 79, of West Hempfield Township. May 23, 2022. Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, 717-684-2370
Pickel, R. Carl 81, husband of Velinda (Shriver) Pickel, of Leola. June 18, 2022. Furman Home For Funerals, 717-656-6833
Saam, Jean F. 85, wife of Robert A. Saam, of Elizabethtown. June 21, 2022. Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-367-1543
Saks, Andrew James 69, of Coatesville. June 11, 2022. Cremation Services of Pennsylvania, 717-392-3900
Savitz, Betty J. 77, wife of Burt L. Savitz, of Manheim. June 9, 2022. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-665-4341
Shepler, Laurie L. 59, wife of James M. Shepler, of Elizabethtown. June 17, 2022. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-5441
Spiese, George C. Jr. Of Manheim. June 16, 2022. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097
Studer, June S. 94, of Brethren Village Retirement Community, Lititz. June 16, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Tekerch, Joseph 89, husband of Marie Tekerch. June 9, 2022. Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., 717-684-2370
Vera, Dale Robert 74, husband of Jane Vera, of Wrightsville. June 18, 2022. Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., 717-684-2370
Wathen, Evelyn M. 93, of Wernersville. June 21, 2022. Cremation Services of Pennsylvania, 717-392-3900
Werhel, Catherine Theresa 87, wife of Richard A. Werhel, of Lancaster. June 21, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Wilson, Roxanne Layla 15, daughter of Timothy Edward and Lisa M. (Mattson) Wilson, of Mohnton. June 18, 2022. Groff High Funeral Home, 717-354-0444
Yanello, Heidi Jo 49, wife of Patrick Yanello, of Glen Rock. June 22, 2022. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097
Young, Alice J. 85, of Lancaster. June 22, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Zartman, Elaine Kay (Fehnel) 67, wife of Carl L. Zartman, of Lancaster. June 18, 2022. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300