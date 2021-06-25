De Ashton, Ramona A. Florentino 52, wife of Marcus Steven Ashton, of Panama City, FL. June 10, 2021. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-393-9661
Fitch, Janice 63, wife of William Fitch, of Clay Township. June 23, 2021. Furman Home for Funerals, 717-656-6833
Forney, David K. 64, husband of Darlene Ruth (Shumway) Forney, of Caernarvon Township. June 21, 2021. Eckenroth Home for Funerals, 717-445-5122
Glick, Nancy I. 85, of 815 Purples Lane, Columbia. June 23, 2021. Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., 717-684-2370
Greenawalt, Carol A. 75, of Rheems. June 23, 2021. Spence Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-664-2270
Hallowell, Amy Kyle 37, of Downingtown. May 10, 2021. Philadelphia Cremation Society, 610-572-7078
Mizeras, Craig Alan 48, of Hagerstown, MD. June 16, 2021. Groff Funeral and Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Ritchey, Janis L. 74, wife of Clair W. Ritchey, of Mountville. June 23, 2021. Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-285-4513
Ruiz, Rafael Emilio 89, husband of Asela A. Reyes de Ruiz, of Lancaster. June 24, 2021. Melanie B. Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services 717-393-1776
Sullivan, William J. 88, of Lancaster. June 19, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Swift, E. Jane 91, of Gap. June 23, 2021. Shivery Funeral Home, 610-593-5967