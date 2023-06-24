Colvin, Donald W. 89, of Lancaster. June 22, 2023. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472
Cordero, Endry Emmanuel Valdez 25, of Lancaster. June 19, 2023. Melanie B. Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services, 717-393-1776
Frey, Leon R. 69, of Leola. June 22, 2023. Groff-High Funeral Home, 717-354-0444
Marquez, Maria M. 67, of Lancaster. June 20, 2023. Melanie B. Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services, 717-393-1776
Nauffts John W. 95, husband of Hazel (Charles) Nauffts, of Woodcrest Villa. June 23, 2023. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Ohlson, June E. 92, wife of Reginald Ohlson, of Lancaster. June 23, 2023. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283
Sperber, Bruce A. 74, of Mount Joy. June 17, 2023. Melanie B. Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services, 717-393-1776
Stoltzfus, Annie K. 82, wife of Samuel S. Stoltzfus, of 1670 Georgetown Rd., Christiana. June 22, 2023. Furman Home for Funerals, 717-656-6833