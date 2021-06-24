Aukamp, Lois W. 87, wife of Merle Aukamp, of Quarryville. June 22, 2021. Dewald Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc., 717-786-3530
Bidwell, Kenneth N. 84, husband of Janet McMullen Bidwell, of Quarryville. June 22, 2021. Reynolds and Shivery Funeral Home, 717-786-3272
Cease, Ruth Elizabeth 88 of Biglerville. June 22, 2021. Monahan Funeral Home, 717-334-2414
Funk-Bonsall, Kenneth E. 71, of Washington Boro. June 19, 2021. Furman Home for Funerals, 717-656-6833
Hilton, Joanne Faye 90, of Reading. June 23, 2021. Furman Home for Funerals, 717-656-6833
Madge, William B. 85, husband of Linda Schanck Madge, of Gordonville. June 21, 2021. Bachman Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-393-9661
Matranga, Nancy Lee Stoltzfus 69, of West Earl Township. June 20, 2021. Eckenroth Home for Funerals, 717-445-5122