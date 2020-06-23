Brubaker, Edna Sangrey (Tyson) 86, of Pittsburg, KS. June 19, 2020. Brenner Mortuary, 620-231-5600
Cox, Robert S. 77, husband of Velma Kauffman Cox. June 19, 2020. Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 610-593-5967
Diaz, Noemi 85, of Quarryville. June 16, 2020. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-872-5041
Dombach, C. LeRoy 84, husband of Eleanor Nolt. June 17, 2020. Groff High Funeral Home, 717-354-0444
Dull, Donald E. Sr. 72, of Akron. June 20, 2020. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-626-2464
Gerlach, John T., Jr. 82. June 18, 2020. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-872-5041
Groff, Mary Ella 84, of Ephrata. June 21, 2020. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472
Kilmer, Eli B. 75, husband of Miriam B. Kulp, of Denver. June 16, 2020. Eckenroth Home for Funerals, 717-445-5122
Mummaw, Lois Young 91, wife of Alvin Mummaw, of Columbia. June 21, 2020. Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., 717-684-2370
Narkiewicz, Kathy Jo (Swartz Reedy) 61, wife of David Lee Narkiewicz, of Elizabethtown. June 19, 2020. Hoover Funeral Home, 717-533-7700
Rineer, K. R. 76, of Elizabethtown. June 19, 2020. Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-367-1543
Rosario, Anthony 48, of Ephrata. June 21, 2020. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283
Shelly, Bennetta M. 94, of Manheim. June 21, 2020. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-665-4341
Strickler, Lewette P. 93, formerly of Mount Joy and Lebanon. June 19, 2020. Christman's Funeral Home, Inc., 717-272-7431
Widder, Gloria Beck 92, wife of Franklin Z. Widder III, of Akron. June 15, 2020. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472