Cartabiano, Maryann 92, of Richmond, VA. June 7, 2023.
Fazenbaker, Richard V. 78, of Elizabethtown. June 15, 2023. Spence Funeral &Cremation Services, Inc., 717-664-2270
Gallagher, Jason M. 44, formerly of New Providence. June 19, 2023. Dewald Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-786-3530
Kopp, James William 84, of Lancaster. June 21, 2023. Cremation Services of Pennsylvania, 717-392-3900
Landvater, Robert G. 93, of Greer, SC. June 16, 2023. Wetzel Funeral Home and Crematory, 717-632-1242
Mellinger, Melvin R. 60, husband of Amanda Clinton Mellinger, of 1021 Skyline Dr., Lancaster. June 17, 2023. Furman Home for Funerals, 717-656-6833