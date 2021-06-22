Armstrong, Patricia M. Cecilia Farmar Wife of Joseph Armstrong, of Wilmington, DE. June 18, 2021. Mealey Funeral Home, 302-652-5913
Burkhart, John Harlan Husband of Marilyn (Miller) Burkhart, of Lancaster. June 19, 2021. Spence Funeral Services, 717-664-2270
Fisher, Fannie K. 95, Lancaster. June 20, 2021. Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 610-593-5967
Gerz, Richard J. Sr. 90, of Lancaster. June 19, 2021. Cremation Services of Lancaster , 717-273-6283
King, M. Virginia 95 of Lancaster. June 13, 2021. Southern Cremations, 770-919-7100
Long, Robert J. 71, husband of Dorothy Long, of Conestoga. June 17, 2021. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097
Martin, Aaron L. 43, husband of Beth Ann Martin, of Ephrata. June 21, 2021. Paul L. Gravenor Home For Funerals, Inc., 717-733-6181
Martin, Harold K. 90, of Cochranville. June 20, 2021. Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 610-593-5967
McKinney, George R., Sr. 91, husband of Ruth (Weathers) McKinney, of Lancaster. June 17, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Ortiz, Rafael A. 87, of Lancaster. June 19, 2021. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-393-9661
Sensenig, Barton B. 86, husband of Edna Z. Martin Sensenig, of Myerstown. June 20, 2021. Clauser Funeral Home, Inc., 717-949-6588
Sizemore, Mac A. 79, husband of Ilene S. Balmer Sizemore, of New Providence. June 20, 2021. Reynolds and Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 717-786-3272
Starr, Philip Husband of Rhea Starr, of Homestead Village, Lancaster. June 19, 2021. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Strause, Sara H. 88, of Lancaster. June 19, 2021. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Unger, LaVern E. 86, of Landisville. June 18, 2021. Spence Funeral Services, 717-664-2270