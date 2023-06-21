Cooper, Robert Rodney 84, husband of Dorothy Ann Cooper, of Millersville. June 17, 2023. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Daily, Michael J. 74, of Marietta. June 18, 2023. Allen Funeral Home, Inc., 570-784-5733
Holder, William Robert Husband of Andrea Holder, of Bowmansville. June 18, 2023. Eckenroth Home for Funerals, 717-445-5122
Hood, Emily M. 87, of Lititz. June 16, 2023. Paul L. Gravenor Home For Funerals, 717-733-6181
Koenig, Roy F. June 15, 2023. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Lindhurst, Ronald S. Charles F. Snyder III Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-464-4600
Melton, Mary (Maridell) 91, wife of Don Melton. June 18, 2023. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Nohrenhold, Lois F. 78, of Manheim. June 19, 2023. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-665-4341
Osorio, Livia 90, of Lititz. June 4, 2023.
Schaller, Joann M. (Smidga) 48, wife of David Schaller, of Mountville. June 18, 2023. Charles F. Snyder III Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-464-4600
Tharp, Diane M. (Huber) 53, of Lancaster. June 16, 2023. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home and Crematory, 717-560-5100
Troutman, Mary E. 84, wife of Glenn E. Troutman, of Lititz. June 15, 2023. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Weinhold, Kent D. 62, husband of Cathy (Harting) Weinhold, of Reinholds. June 17, 2023. Good Sipler Funeral Home & Cremation Centre, Inc., 717-336-4909