Ernst, Marjorie 87, of New Holland. June 11, 2021. Groff High Funeral Home, Inc., 717-354-0444
Fox, Ronald Joseph, Jr. 59, husband of Darlene (Hookway) Fox, of Strasburg. June 16, 2021. Bachman Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-687-7644
King, Katie Ruth 80, formerly of Honey Brook. June 19, 2021. Furman Home for Funerals, 717-656-6833
Martin, Landon Tyler Infant son of Tyler Andrew and Kendra Louise (Felpel) Martin, of Denver. June 17, 2021. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472
Possler, Eva Maerz Formerly of Lampeter. June 16, 2021. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-393-9661
Repass, Vernon Albert 71, husband of Barbara J. Repass, of Ephrata. June 18, 2021. Paul L. Gravenor Home For Funerals, 717-733-6181
Wenrich, Noel Richard 53, of New Holland. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Wuischpard, Elva Jean Mowrer 85, wife of J. Peter Wuischpard, of Lancaster. June 16, 2021. Bachman Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-687-7644