Barkhimer, Elsie M. Bischoff 100, of Lititz. June 16, 2020. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Barnes, Arlene Reider 85, of Elizabethtown. June 13, 2020. Boyer Funeral Home, Inc., 717-367-1380
Booth, Dolores J. 68, of Manor Twp. June 18, 2020. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-872-5041
Brady, Thomas M. 65, of Manheim. June 19, 2020. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-665-4341
Carter, Don Raymond Husband of Judy Crist Carter, of Lancaster. June 18, 2020. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Cummings, David 61, of Elizabethtown. June 7, 2020. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-393-9661
DeRenzis, Albert 91, husband of Renata DeRenzis, of Lancaster. June 17, 2020. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Eberman, James L. 61, husband of Cynthia A. Eberman, of Hanover. June 15, 2020. Cremation Services of Pennsylvania, 717-392-3900
Flounlacker, John 60, husband of Konnie (Zaffuto) Flounlacker, of Landisville. June 17, 2020. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-5441
Garner, William C. 63, husband of Dorita Doerrer, of Bainbridge. June 16, 2020. Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., 717-684-2370
Glidden, Loraine Grace (Fitzwater) 97, of Elizabethtown. June 19, 2020. Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-367-1543
Good, Milton Shenk 87, Husband of Anna Mary Augsburger. June 15, 2020. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Heberling, David A. 52, of Raleigh, North Carolina. June 15, 2020. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472
Howells, Robert R. 93, husband of Sylvia J. (Sherrard) Howells, of Lancaster. June 16, 2020. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-872-5041
Hutton, Vicki Lynn 65, wife of Benjamin R. Hutton, of Lancaster. June 15, 2020. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Keck, Gayle O. 84, of York. June 16, 2020. Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 717- 843-0216
Keim, Cornelius Joseph III 79, husband of Linda (Everly) Keim, of Columbia. May 10, 2020. Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., 717-684-2370
Keller, Horace L. 84, of Blue Ball. June 17, 2020. Groff High Funeral Home, Inc., 717-354-0444
Kirchner, Vonda L. 80, of Lancaster. June 13, 2020. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-393-9661
Mark, David C. 92, husband of Louise Ernst Mark, of Lancaster. April 5, 2020. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Mollitor, Donald F. 85, of Lancaster. June 12, 2020. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Nickens, Robert E. 64, of Lancaster. June 3, 2020. Cremation Services of Pennsylvania, 717-392-3900
Nogatch, Katherine G. 90, of Manheim. June 18, 2020. Spence Funeral &Cremation Services, Inc., 717-664-2270
Nolt, Larry 65, husband of , Lonnie (Bowman) Nolt, of Lancaster. June 13, 2020. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Probst, Ann S. 91, formerly of Willow Street. June 13, 2020. Bachman Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-687-7644
Pyfer, Helen P. 73, wife of Jerry Pyfer. June 14, 2020. Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-285-4513
Ranck, Mary R. 96 of Quarryville. June 18, 2020. Reynolds and Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 717-786-3272
Retallack, Jere L. 75, husband of Danielle (Brady) Retallack, of Lancaster. June 17, 2020. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Ricci, Claudette E. 85, of Lancaster. June 17, 2020. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Rupley, Ruby A. 91, of Elizabethtown. June 18, 2020. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-5441
Sangrey, Gloria F. Kendig 90, wife of Leroy D. Sangrey, of Lancaster. June 19, 2020. Melanie B. Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services, 717-393-1776
Scheurich, David Anthony 70, husband of Christine Greco Scheurich. June 16, 2020. Cremation Society of Virginia, (757) 474-9409
Schmalhofer, Nicholas L. 29, of Lancaster. May 29, 2020. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Schonvisky, Nina 101, of Lancaster. June 12, 2020. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Sieghardt, Marjorie Ellen Reim 87, of Lancaster. June 14, 2020. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Smith, Ronald G. 76, husband of Mikle (Schulte) Smith, of Magazine, Arkansas. June 19, 2020.
Stevens, Olive 90, of Lancaster. May 27, 2020. John W. Keffer Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc., 717-854-9211
Torres, Carlos Manuel 81, husband of Elga Torres, of Mountville. June 15, 2020. Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., 717-684-2370
Winters, Mary Louise Book 97, formerly of Lancaster and Strasburg. June 17, 2020. Bachman Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-687-7644
Yoder, April A. 38, wife of Sam W. Yoder, of Lancaster. June 16, 2020. Eckenroth Funeral Home, 717-445-5122