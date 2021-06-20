Anderson, Rusty Lee 42, of Lancaster. June 2, 2021. Cremation Services of Pennsylvania, 717-392-3900
Bateman, Kenneth L. 85, husband of Marie A. (Greenly) Bateman, of Lancaster. June 12, 2021. Furman Home for Funerals, 717-656-6833
Bingeman, Harold Hensel 96, husband of Nancy J. Weaver, of Ephrata. January 24, 2021. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472
Brewster, Rodney L. 57, companion of Larry Zerbe, of Denver. June 17, 2021. Good Sipler Funeral Home & Cremation Centre, Inc., 717-336-4909
Brown, Barbara Robinson 98, of Lancaster. December 28, 2020. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Brown, James Edward 64, husband of Barbara Howard, of Mount Joy. June 7, 2021. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-4371
Brown, Justin Lee 37, of Columbia. June 4, 2021. Cremation Services of Pennsylvania, 717-392-3900
Brumbaugh, Bruce Lee 85, husband of Charlene, of Lititz. June 14, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Byers , J. Milton 99, of Lancaster. June 15, 2021. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-5441
Charles, Eugene A. 92, of Lancaster. June 16, 2021. Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-285-4513
Deckman, Michael Graham 73, formerly of Paradise. June 8, 2021. Bachman Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-687-7644
DeLorme, Deborah Denise 62, wife of David A. DeLorme, of Manheim Township. June 14, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Dodge, Richard Keller, Jr. 76, companion of Patricia del Carmen Espinoza Vasquez, formerly of Lancaster. March 13, 2021.
Engle, Gene Lamar 59, of Lancaster. June 8, 2021. Cremation Services of Pennsylvania, 717-392-3900
Ernst, George H. 75, husband of Donna Ernst, of East Hempfield Twp. June 16, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Graham, LeRoy C. 67, of Elizabethtown, companion of Candice Dilda. June 17, 2021. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-5441
Hagans, Christine 73. June 12, 2021. Bachman Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-687-7644
Hanna, Timothy David 63, husband of Donna Bong, of WI. April 30, 2021. Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., 717-684-2370
Harter, Eleanor C. (Wink) 77, wife of James H. Harter, of Ephrata. June 18, 2021. Good Sipler Funeral & Cremation Centre, Inc., 717-336-4909
Herr, Carl 93, of Brethren Village. June 11, 2021. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097
Hoffler, Sandra Nelson 82, of Hertford, NC. June 16, 2021. Miller & Van Essendelft Funeral and Cremation Providers, 252- 426-9993
Huber, Ann E. (Erb) 90, of Lititz. June 3, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Jones, Dan Britton 78, husband of Marilyn Ressler Jones, of Lancaster. June 11, 2021. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097
Kissinger, Vivian Susanne 83. June 14, 2021. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Kochel, Sylvia Hufford Smith June 18, 2021. Paul L. Gravenor Home For Funerals, 717-733-6181
Kreider, Marguerite E. 88, wife of Walter Kreider, Jr., of Manheim. January 2, 2021. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Kreider, Russel 92, of Brethren Village. March 17, 2021. Dewald Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-786-3530
Kuhns, Mary Ann 81, of Lancaster. December 20, 2020. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Lines, Dolores F. (Sweigert) 83, of Brownstown. June 17, 2021. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472
Marstellar, Edwin Howard 60, husband of Lisa Ifft Marstellar, of Denver. June 11, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Mateer, Donald H. 84, husband of Joanne Hufford Mateer, of Brethren Village. June 13, 2021. Furman Home for Funerals, 717-656-6833
McFalls, Dale 58, of Marietta. June 16, 2021. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283
Meck, Harry F. 79, husband of Judith A. Bowman Meck, of New Holland. February 6, 2021. Groff High Funeral Home, 717-354-0444
Moses, Robert Crowell 71, of Lititz. June 10, 2021. Cremation Services of Pennsylvania, 717-392-3900
Murphy, David W. 60, husband of Julie Murphy, of Lititz. June 14, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Nunn, Harry R. 48, of Elizabethtown. June 13, 2021. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home, 717-393-9661
Ober, Joshua Jacob 21, of Willow Street. June 11, 2021. Cremation Services of Pennsylvania, 717-392-3900
Ober, Ronald Michael Husband of Lora Lynn Davis, of Texas. June 1, 2021. Schmidt Funeral Home, 281-391-2424
Perry, Carol A. 77, wife of David M. Perry, of Millersville. June 15, 2021. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-872-5041
Pietropaolo, Americo 96, formerly of Ronks. June 14, 2021. Bachman Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-687-7644
Plank, Kenneth E. 83, of Poinciana, FL. June 12, 2021. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-5441
Possler, Eva Maerz Formerly of Lampeter. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-393-9661
Ragan, Roger Mark 53, husband of Deborah (Potts) Ragan, of Mount Joy. June 11, 2021. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-5441
Rasolko, Lyudmila 72, of Mount Joy. May 13, 2021. Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-285-4513
Rodriguez, Roman Navarro 81, husband of Venttina Reyes, of Lancaster. June 18, 2021. Melanie B. Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services, 717-393-1776
Rosario, Jose A. 24, of Lancaster. June 13, 2021. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-393-9661
Rosenbaum, Clara Harriet 96, of Lancaster. June 18, 2021. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Royer, John H. 76, husband of Judy A. (Steininger) Royer, of Denver. June 12, 2021. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472
Schaeffer, Helen L. (Freidly) 79, of Lititz. June 15, 2021. Beck Funeral Home, 717-354-2227
Schroeder, Gerald H. 79, husband of Patricia Schroeder, of West Lampeter Township. June 15, 2021. Bachman-Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-687-7644
Shadeck, Audrey May 96, of Lititz. June 17, 2021. Cremation Services of Pennsylvania, 717-392-3900
Shuman, Ray Kenneth 93, of Lititz. June 19, 2021. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283
Smith, Daniel Edward 63, of Lititz. May 18, 2021. Cremation Services of Pennsylvania, 717-392-3900
Smith, Helen K. 83, of Lititz. June 14, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Suter, Lou Husband of Vicky, of Lancaster. May 28, 2021. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097
Sweigart, John W. , Jr. 93, husband of Evelyn R. (Leaman) Sweigart, of Lititz. February 1, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Thompson, Mary I. 91, of Brethren Village. June 15, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Torres-Flores, Hector 46, of Lancaster. June 18, 2021. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-393-9661
Walter, Frederick W. 81, husband of Marie E. (Deitz) Walter, of Elizabethtown. June 9, 2021. Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-367-1543
Walton, Allene T. 96, of Willow Valley. June 6, 2021. Cremation Society of Pennsylvania, 800-720-8221
Warfel, Dennis Earl 73, husband of Catherine (Hertz) Warfel, of Lititz. June 14, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Way, Jo-Ann E. 70, wife of William E. Way, of Lancaster. June 16, 2021. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-393-9661
Weidler, Robert M. 76, husband of Carol (Winebarger) Weidler, of Lititz. June 13, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Werkheiser, Elaine R. 88, formerly of Eagleville. June 12, 2021. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-4371
Young, Georgette Soltis Wife of Thomas Young, of Lancaster. June 11, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100