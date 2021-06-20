Anderson, Rusty Lee 42, of Lancaster. June 2, 2021. Cremation Services of Pennsylvania, 717-392-3900

Bateman, Kenneth L. 85, husband of Marie A. (Greenly) Bateman, of Lancaster. June 12, 2021. Furman Home for Funerals, 717-656-6833

Bingeman, Harold Hensel 96, husband of Nancy J. Weaver, of Ephrata. January 24, 2021. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472

Brewster, Rodney L. 57, companion of Larry Zerbe, of Denver. June 17, 2021. Good Sipler Funeral Home & Cremation Centre, Inc., 717-336-4909

Brown, Barbara Robinson 98, of Lancaster. December 28, 2020. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300

Brown, James Edward 64, husband of Barbara Howard, of Mount Joy. June 7, 2021. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-4371

Brown, Justin Lee 37, of Columbia. June 4, 2021. Cremation Services of Pennsylvania, 717-392-3900

Brumbaugh, Bruce Lee 85, husband of Charlene, of Lititz. June 14, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

Byers , J. Milton 99, of Lancaster. June 15, 2021. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-5441

Charles, Eugene A. 92, of Lancaster. June 16, 2021. ­Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-285-4513

Deckman, Michael Graham 73, formerly of Paradise. June 8, 2021. Bachman Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-687-7644

DeLorme, Deborah Denise 62, wife of David A. DeLorme, of Manheim Township. June 14, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

Dodge, Richard Keller, Jr. 76, companion of Patricia del Carmen Espinoza Vasquez, formerly of Lancaster. March 13, 2021.

Engle, Gene Lamar 59, of Lancaster. June 8, 2021. Cremation Services of Pennsylvania, 717-392-3900

Ernst, George H. 75, husband of Donna Ernst, of East Hempfield Twp. June 16, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

Graham, LeRoy C. 67, of Elizabethtown, companion of Candice Dilda. June 17, 2021. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-5441

Hagans, Christine 73. June 12, 2021. Bachman Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-687-7644

Hanna, Timothy David 63, husband of Donna Bong, of WI. April 30, 2021. Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., 717-684-2370

Harter, Eleanor C. (Wink) 77, wife of James H. Harter, of Ephrata. June 18, 2021. Good Sipler Funeral & Cremation Centre, Inc., 717-336-4909

Herr, Carl 93, of Brethren Village. June 11, 2021. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097

Hoffler, Sandra Nelson 82, of Hertford, NC. June 16, 2021. Miller & Van Essendelft Funeral and Cremation Providers, 252- 426-9993

Huber, Ann E. (Erb) 90, of Lititz. June 3, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

Jones, Dan Britton 78, husband of Marilyn Ressler Jones, of Lancaster. June 11, 2021. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097

Kissinger, Vivian Susanne 83. June 14, 2021. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300

Kochel, Sylvia Hufford Smith June 18, 2021. Paul L. Gravenor Home For Funerals, 717-733-6181

Kreider, Marguerite E. 88, wife of Walter Kreider, Jr., of Manheim. January 2, 2021. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300

Kreider, Russel 92, of Brethren Village. March 17, 2021. Dewald Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-786-3530

Kuhns, Mary Ann 81, of Lancaster. December 20, 2020. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300

Lines, Dolores F. (Sweigert) 83, of Brownstown. June 17, 2021. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472

Marstellar, Edwin Howard 60, husband of Lisa Ifft Marstellar, of Denver. June 11, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

Mateer, Donald H. 84, husband of Joanne Hufford Mateer, of Brethren Village. June 13, 2021. Furman Home for Funerals, 717-656-6833

McFalls, Dale 58, of Marietta. June 16, 2021. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283

Meck, Harry F. 79, husband of Judith A. Bowman Meck, of New Holland. February 6, 2021. Groff High Funeral Home, 717-354-0444

Moses, Robert Crowell 71, of Lititz. June 10, 2021. Cremation Services of Pennsylvania, 717-392-3900

Murphy, David W. 60, husband of Julie Murphy, of Lititz. June 14, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

Nunn, Harry R. 48, of Elizabethtown. June 13, 2021. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home, 717-393-9661

Ober, Joshua Jacob 21, of Willow Street. June 11, 2021. Cremation Services of Pennsylvania, 717-392-3900

Ober, Ronald Michael Husband of Lora Lynn Davis, of Texas. June 1, 2021. Schmidt Funeral Home, 281-391-2424

Perry, Carol A. 77, wife of David M. Perry, of Millersville. June 15, 2021. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-872-5041

Pietropaolo, Americo 96, formerly of Ronks. June 14, 2021. Bachman Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-687-7644

Plank, Kenneth E. 83, of Poinciana, FL. June 12, 2021. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-5441

Possler, Eva Maerz Formerly of Lampeter. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-393-9661

Ragan, Roger Mark 53, husband of Deborah (Potts) Ragan, of Mount Joy. June 11, 2021. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-5441

Rasolko, Lyudmila 72, of Mount Joy. May 13, 2021. ­Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-285-4513

Rodriguez, Roman Navarro 81, husband of Venttina Reyes, of Lancaster. June 18, 2021. Melanie B. Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services, 717-393-1776

Rosario, Jose A. 24, of Lancaster. June 13, 2021. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-393-9661

Rosenbaum, Clara Harriet 96, of Lancaster. June 18, 2021. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300

Royer, John H. 76, husband of Judy A. (Steininger) Royer, of Denver. June 12, 2021. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472

Schaeffer, Helen L. (Freidly) 79, of Lititz. June 15, 2021. Beck Funeral Home, 717-354-2227

Schroeder, Gerald H. 79, husband of Patricia Schroeder, of West Lampeter Township. June 15, 2021. Bachman-Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-687-7644

Shadeck, Audrey May 96, of Lititz. June 17, 2021. Cremation Services of Pennsylvania, 717-392-3900

Shuman, Ray Kenneth 93, of Lititz. June 19, 2021. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283

Smith, Daniel Edward 63, of Lititz. May 18, 2021. Cremation Services of Pennsylvania, 717-392-3900

Smith, Helen K. 83, of Lititz. June 14, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

Suter, Lou Husband of Vicky, of Lancaster. May 28, 2021. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097

Sweigart, John W. , Jr. 93, husband of Evelyn R. (Leaman) Sweigart, of Lititz. February 1, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

Thompson, Mary I. 91, of Brethren Village. June 15, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

Torres-Flores, Hector 46, of Lancaster. June 18, 2021. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-393-9661

Walter, Frederick W. 81, husband of Marie E. (Deitz) Walter, of Elizabethtown. June 9, 2021. Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-367-1543

Walton, Allene T. 96, of Willow Valley. June 6, 2021. Cremation Society of Pennsylvania, 800-720-8221

Warfel, Dennis Earl 73, husband of Catherine (Hertz) Warfel, of Lititz. June 14, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

Way, Jo-Ann E. 70, wife of William E. Way, of Lancaster. June 16, 2021. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-393-9661

Weidler, Robert M. 76, husband of Carol (Winebarger) Weidler, of Lititz. June 13, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

Werkheiser, Elaine R. 88, formerly of Eagleville. June 12, 2021. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-4371

Young, Georgette Soltis Wife of Thomas Young, of Lancaster. June 11, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

